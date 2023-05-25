There are a few times each year when Coach Outlet doubles down on discounts. For Memorial Day 2023, Coach Outlet is taking an extra 20% off more than one thousand styles to refresh your accessories just in time for summer. Whether you're looking to shop for a spacious tote to take on vacation or a designer backpack as a thoughtful graduation gift, the deals on Coach handbags, wallets and luggage tags start at just $19.

Shop Coach Outlet's Sale

This weekend, Coach Outlet's Memorial Day Sale is the place to shop for deals on best-selling bags, totes, backpacks and wallets. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, so no need to worry about entering a promo code to unlock the extra savings.

Coach is best known for its celeb-loved bags seen carried by Jennifer Lopez, Camila Mendes, and Kaia Gerber. As with every Coach Outlet sale, the most popular styles sell out quickly. Below, shop the best deals on handbags, belt bags, and wallets from the Coach Outlet Memorial Day Sale before they're gone.

Gallery Tote Coach Outlet Gallery Tote Great for work or college, this tote fits everything you need and more. $378 $135 Shop Now

Kay Crossbody Coach Outlet Kay Crossbody Step your summer vacation style up with this handbag made from a mix of straw and smooth leather. $498 $199 Shop Now

Rowan Satchel Coach Rowan Satchel The Rowan satchel is crafted from crossgrain leather and features an extended zipper for easy interior access. $398 $96 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

