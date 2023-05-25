Shopping

Coach Outlet’s Memorial Day Sale is Here — Get an Extra 20% Off Best-Selling Handbags and Wallets

By ETonline Staff
Coach Outlet Memorial Day Sale
Coach Outlet

There are a few times each year when Coach Outlet doubles down on discounts. For Memorial Day 2023, Coach Outlet is taking an extra 20% off more than one thousand styles to refresh your accessories just in time for summer. Whether you're looking to shop for a spacious tote to take on vacation or a designer backpack as a thoughtful graduation gift, the deals on Coach handbags, wallets and luggage tags start at just $19. 

This weekend, Coach Outlet's Memorial Day Sale is the place to shop for deals on best-selling bags, totes, backpacks and wallets. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, so no need to worry about entering a promo code to unlock the extra savings. 

Coach is best known for its celeb-loved bags seen carried by Jennifer LopezCamila Mendes, and Kaia Gerber. As with every Coach Outlet sale, the most popular styles sell out quickly. Below, shop the best deals on handbags, belt bags, and wallets from the Coach Outlet Memorial Day Sale before they're gone.

Gallery Tote
Coach Gallery Tote
Coach Outlet
Gallery Tote

Great for work or college, this tote fits everything you need and more. 

$378$135
Kay Crossbody
Kay Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Kay Crossbody

Step your summer vacation style up with this handbag made from a mix of straw and smooth leather. 

$498$199
Mini Skinny ID Case
Coach Mini Skinny Id Case
Coach Outlet
Mini Skinny ID Case

Keep keys, cards and other small essentials secure with Coach's crossgrain leather Mini Skinny ID case.

$88$28
Track Belt Bag With Quilting And Coach Stamp
Track Belt Bag With Quilting And Coach Stamp
Coach Outlet
Track Belt Bag With Quilting And Coach Stamp

Your perfect bag for being on-the-go. Chic and effortless, the belt bag is your ideal sidekick for any occasion.

$398$96
Morgan Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Morgan Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Morgan Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas

Easy to match with every outfit, the saddle bag will become your new go-to weekender. 

$428$137
Small Zip Around Wallet In Signature Jacquard
Small Zip Around Wallet In Signature Jacquard
Coach Outlet
Small Zip Around Wallet In Signature Jacquard

The soft, luxurious leather of this wallet pairs well with any size bag. It also has a coin purse inside for extra storage. 

$178$50
City Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach
City Tote In Signature Canvas

This classic tote is made with Coach's signature coated canvas, smooth leather and an inner zip pocket to keep all your essentials safe. 

$398$127
Mollie Bucket 22 With Heart Cherry Print
Mollie Bucket 22 With Heart Cherry Print
Coach Outlet
Mollie Bucket 22 With Heart Cherry Print

We are obsessed with Coach's cherry-print collection for Spring 2023. 

$398$95
Rowan Satchel
Rowan Satchel
Coach
Rowan Satchel

The Rowan satchel is crafted from crossgrain leather and features an extended zipper for easy interior access.

$398$96

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

