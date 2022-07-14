Global fashion luxury retailer FWRD, part of REVOLVE Group, Inc. and loved by Creative Director Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo, Elsa Hosk, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Laura Harrier, gathered top models and influencers to celebrate their Buyback Program at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California, on July 13.

Marta Pozzan, Annabelle Fleur, Gizele Oliveira and other stars stunned in outfits from FWRD at the stylish event while commemorating the launch of the resale shopping program that offers a modern, customer-centric approach to fashion.

Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

The program aims to extend the life cycle of high-end designer handbags from brands including Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Chloe, Givenchy, Loewe, The Row and more, where customers can exchange past purchases and receive credit to shop the full offerings on both FWRD and REVOLVE.

Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

"With FWRD BUYBACK, we are expanding the FWRD segment of our business as a destination for the best in established and emerging luxury brands from start to finish. We believe in celebrating great design, and cultivating a more circular relationship between brands and customers," Michael Mente, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of REVOLVE Group said in a press release.

Sydney jackson/BFA.com

"With this, we are combining our capabilities of authentication and service to offer an extensive assortment of exciting products at incredible value," he added.

Eligible exchanges, up to one year from the original purchase at full price, are conducted through your personal FWRD account and a trade up value credit of 50% of the original purchase price is then issued. Handbags accepted to the program will be re-introduced to FWRD at prices marked between 25%-50% below initial retail for other customers to purchase and enjoy.

RELATED CONTENT:

Met Gala 2022: Kendall Jenner Bleaches Her Eyebrows for Gilded Red Carpet This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

18 Handbags for Summer 2022 That Are Both Stylish and Practical

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and More Stars Walk in Balenciaga Show

The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love Is On Sale for Under $70