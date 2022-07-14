Models and Social Stars Celebrate the Launch of FWRD's Buyback Program With a Chic Bring Your Own Bag Brunch
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Sport Coordinated Looks for Doub…
Natalie Portman Teases Her MCU Future After 'Thor: Love & Thunde…
'The Kardashians' Finale: Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thomps…
Khloè Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2 (Exclusi…
Brad Pitt Arrives in Italy Where Angelina Jolie and Kids Are Ahe…
Alex Rodriguez Reacts to Jennifer Lopez Getting Engaged to Ben A…
Demi Lovato Battles Addiction and Tabloids in ‘Skin of My Teeth’…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Verdict Thrown Into Question After …
'Big Brother' 24 Houseguests Tell Their Strategies in 5 Words or…
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner 'Overjoyed' to be Expecting Baby No…
Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty in Russia on Marijuana Charge
'90 Day Fiancé': Jibri's Parents Tell Him and Miona They Have to…
Mariah Carey Snuggles Up With Boyfriend as Nick Cannon Seemingly…
’One Tree Hill’ Star Bevin Prince’s Husband Dead: Meteorologist …
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Lovers' Quarrel in 'Deep Water' Wi…
Emmy Nominations 2022: First-Time Nominees, History-Makers and B…
Inside Jill Duggar’s Life Since Stepping Away From ‘Counting On’
Global fashion luxury retailer FWRD, part of REVOLVE Group, Inc. and loved by Creative Director Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo, Elsa Hosk, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Laura Harrier, gathered top models and influencers to celebrate their Buyback Program at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California, on July 13.
Marta Pozzan, Annabelle Fleur, Gizele Oliveira and other stars stunned in outfits from FWRD at the stylish event while commemorating the launch of the resale shopping program that offers a modern, customer-centric approach to fashion.
The program aims to extend the life cycle of high-end designer handbags from brands including Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Chloe, Givenchy, Loewe, The Row and more, where customers can exchange past purchases and receive credit to shop the full offerings on both FWRD and REVOLVE.
"With FWRD BUYBACK, we are expanding the FWRD segment of our business as a destination for the best in established and emerging luxury brands from start to finish. We believe in celebrating great design, and cultivating a more circular relationship between brands and customers," Michael Mente, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of REVOLVE Group said in a press release.
"With this, we are combining our capabilities of authentication and service to offer an extensive assortment of exciting products at incredible value," he added.
Eligible exchanges, up to one year from the original purchase at full price, are conducted through your personal FWRD account and a trade up value credit of 50% of the original purchase price is then issued. Handbags accepted to the program will be re-introduced to FWRD at prices marked between 25%-50% below initial retail for other customers to purchase and enjoy.
RELATED CONTENT:
18 Handbags for Summer 2022 That Are Both Stylish and Practical
Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and More Stars Walk in Balenciaga Show
The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love Is On Sale for Under $70