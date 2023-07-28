Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Have Date Night in West Hollywood: Pic

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been spotted together again! The couple was photographed having a romantic dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.

The duo was coordinating in black looks for the outing, with the 27-year-old model wearing a spaghetti strap dress and her beau, 29, wearing a T-shirt, jacket and backwards baseball cap.

The night out came the same month that a source told ET the pair is "becoming more serious."

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are still hanging out and having a great time with each other. Things are definitely progressing between them," the source said. "Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing."

"They are still keeping things light, but they are both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry," the source added. "Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple."

Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted together for the first time in February. Since then, the pair has stepped out for dinners in Los Angeles, sitting courtside at Lakers games, stepping out for the 2023 Met Gala, and vacationing together.

All the while, though, they've remained tight-lipped about their romance.

"I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone in June. "That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."

Kendall agreed in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

"I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side," she said. "Does that make sense? I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."

