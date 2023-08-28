Bad Bunny sent the internet into a tizzy over the weekend after the “Tití Me Preguntó” rapper included a nude selfie in a series of photos and videos he posted to his Instagram Story.

The 29-year-old showed off his ripped body when he posted a naked shower selfie on Sunday.

This isn’t the first time Bad Bunny has shared his naked pics on Instagram. In March 2020, amid coronavirus concerns and orders to self-isolate and stay at home, the "Callaíta" reggaetonero brought a little bit of fun, humor and even NSFW pics to his fans' feeds. During day six of his quarantine, Bad Bunny shared a couple of pictures of himself nude with only a towel covering him on his Instagram.

This photo marks one of his most explicit ones. (See a cropped version below.)

Instagram

In addition to his risqué pic, Bad Bunny also posted as part of his photo dump a video from a hike with a woman who fans speculate is his rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner. After spotting a chipmunk on the ground, the woman exclaims it is "the cutest thing ever" and tries to get the animal to come closer.

"Mami," Bad Bunny tells her, "be careful."

She asks him, "Rabies?" and he responds, "The mosquitoes."

This is the cutest video ever 😭 Not Bad Bunny telling Kendall “Mami be careful, the mosquitoes.” pic.twitter.com/auU9hy8G7q — c 🍓 (@doin2much_) August 27, 2023

Bad Bunny also gave a shoutout to Kendall after sharing a photo of two cocktails made with the 27-year-old's 818 tequila brand.

Instagram

Seemingly taking things even further, Bad Bunny also shared a video of himself rapping inside a car while wearing what appears to be a necklace with a "K" letter charm.

Instagram

Earlier this month, Kendall and the "Where She Goes" rapper shared a kiss while they danced at a Drake concert. The pair was captured in multiple videos enjoying the rapper's concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, with Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian. At one point, the two were dancing close, before they kissed like nobody was watching.

In June, Kendall was asked about her relationship with the Puerto Rican superstar, but instead shared why she chooses to keep it close to her heart.

"I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense?" she said inside WSJ. Magazine's digital issue. "I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner's Relationship With Bad Bunny Is Getting 'More Serious' (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kendall Jenner Says She Loves 'Really Hard' Amid Bad Bunny Romance

Watch Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at Drake's Concert

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Have Date Night in West Hollywood: Pic

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Relationship Becoming More Serious

Kendall Jenner Is Asked About Bad Bunny, Talks Having Children