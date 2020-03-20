Bad Bunny's Quarantine Nudes Will Leave You Speechless

If there's one thing Bad Bunny can do, it's make people notice him.

Amid coronavirus concerns and orders to self-isolate and stay at home, the 26 year-old "Callaíta" reggaetonero is bringing a little bit of fun, humor and even NSFW pics to his fans' feeds. On Friday, day six of his quarantine, Bad Bunny shared a couple of pictures of himself nude with only a towel covering him on his Instagram.

*DIA 6 DE CUARENTENA* se puede tomar SOL desde CASA 🏠☀️que hacen ustedes hoy???," he wrote, which translates to "Day 6 of quarantine. You can soak up the sun from home. What are you doing today?"

The day before, he made fans laugh when he shared a video of how he stays busy while self-isolating. The video is set to a hilarious narcocorrido about coronavirus.

He's also been having fun with filters.

The reggaetonero spent last Thursday night posting a number of Instagram Story videos of himself trying different filters, accompanied by songs from his new album, YHLQMDLG.

In Bad Bunny's first filtered video, he's seen with cute freckles as "Pero Ya No" plays in the background. His second story finds the Puerto Rican artist donning a captain's hat, a full beard and smoking a pipe. "Vamos pa' la Calle" plays as he keeps recording.

He then accompanied those by posting a video of himself as an old man, complaining about how Bad Bunny is a "bandolero."

He followed it up with a black-and-white devil-themed filter with "Safaera" playing in the background.

Bad Bunny concluded his fun, filter-filled night with "Si Veo a Tu Mamá" playing and a baby-faced video.

In a time when people are uneasy and virus concerns arise, Bad Bunny is all about supporting mental health and raising awareness.

"I think that it's very important to talk about it. Maybe some people need the motivation, the confidence, and maybe if they see Bad Bunny talking about it, they're going to do the same," he told ET last week, noting the importance of removing the stigma surrounding mental health issues. "Es importante hablar de eso y sentirse cómodo aunque sea difícil, pero es algo normal que todo pasamos."

As Bad Bunny told ET, he puts a piece of his heart into everything he does, and hopes his music helps others. "I just want people to enjoy my music. I make music so people can enjoy themselves and create moments," he said. "I’ve always said, music is about creating moments."

See more of what he shared in the video below.

