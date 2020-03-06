Bad Bunny is a proud ally of the LGBTQ community.

"I think, as a reggaeton singer, I have a [fan base] that I think needs that message or that type of education," he told ET's Denny Directo on Monday, explaining that he's not sure if others have realized how necessary it is to talk about issues affecting the LGBTQ community. "Creo que nadie en la vida a pensado, nadie en la vida quizá han realizado que se necesitaba. So, I decide to talk about these issue because it's important."

Over the past several years, the 25-year-old rapper has challenged the status quo by questioning the toxic masculinity that's often ingrained in the Latinx culture, through his inclusive music videos, denouncing homophobia on his social media platforms and standing up for the marginalized. The latest example being his music video for "Ignorantes" with Sech, which features LGBTQ relationships.

"I think, especially like in the 'Ignorantes' video, it's a video about love, so the video is going to be about love," he added. "Love is love!"

At times throughout his career -- like when he was turned away from a nail salon last year in Spain for being male -- Bad Bunny has had to defend himself against a machismo culture. However, he's also earned the support of some high-profile peers, including J Balvin.

The "Ritmo" singer praised Bad Bunny in a recent interview with Complex, saying his colorful presence positioned him as an example that would help "people depriving themselves of being who they really are."

"Balvin is my friend. He's a great person. I love him," Bad Bunny told ET of Balvin, whom he collaborated with on their Oasis album. "He’s been so special to me in moments where I needed his help the most. He’s always been there for me."

"We have Oasis, that is a hit. I’m so happy to know him, to be his friend and to have collaborated with him on our album, Oasis, which people enjoyed," he continued.

Both Bad Bunny and Balvin have also been powerful voices in support of mental health.

"I think that it's very important to talk about it. Maybe some people need the motivation, the confidence, and maybe if they see Bad Bunny talking about it, they're going to do the same," he shared, noting the importance of removing the stigma surrounding mental health issues. "Es importante hablar de eso y sentirse cómodo aunque sea difícil, pero es algo normal que todo pasamos."

As Bad Bunny told ET, he puts a piece of his heart into everything he does. "I just want people to enjoy my music. I make music so people can enjoy themselves and create moments," he said. "I’ve always said, music is about creating moments."

His sophomore album, YHLQMDLG, which dropped last week, is expected to break records. The name of the album spells out, "Yo hago lo que me da la gana," and translates to "I do whatever I want."

"The inspiration, I think this album is so easy. It's simple, it's just for dancing, having fun, so the inspiration was, like, good vibes, happiness, nothing complicated or anything serious," he said. "It's just [about] having fun."

"My first album, X 100pre, was, like, emotional, sad, nostalgic," he continued, adding that YHLQMDLG is still nostalgic, "but in a good way, like in el modo de perreo, de baile de celebración."

