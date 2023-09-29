The Kardashian-Jenners are back, but what about their boyfriends? Neither Bad Bunny nor Timothee Chalamet have filmed scenes for upcoming episodes of the show, The Kardashians executive producer Ben Winston confirmed to Variety this week. The two men are currently dating Kendall and Kylie Jenner, respectively.

When asked by if they will film for the show in the future, the EP added, "no comment."

Kylie's relationship with Timothee has been especially exciting for fans, after as the couple laid low during the first few months of their relationship. Recently, the 26-year-old reality star's cell phone lock screen was spotted in a photo taken by Elle Mexico, and it appears she has a pic of the 27-year-old Lady Bird star kissing her on the cheek.

Kylie and Timothee were also spotted kissing and cuddling all through the Men's Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev during the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, earlier this month, and at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles.

A source recently told ET that Kylie, who previously dated Travis Scott and shares two kids with him, has "felt comfortable stepping out with Timothée."

"She is confident and secure in their relationship," the source said. "She feels like she can be herself with him and really likes that."

"Timothée is also a family man and they relate to each other about that," the source added. "Kylie's friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy."

Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February. Since then, they have been spotted out together numerous times, including attending a Met Gala after-party together, sitting courtside at basketball games and even showing some PDA at a recent Drake concert. Bad Bunny has also been spotted wearing a necklace with a "K" charm, which fans think is in Kendall's honor.

