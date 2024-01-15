Eva Mendes is responding to her husband's hilarious reaction to his Critics Choice Award win. After Ryan Gosling went viral for his confused response to Barbie's "I'm Just Ken" win at Sunday's ceremony, Mendes took to Instagram to share a clip of the moment.

"I LOVE HIM!!!!" Mendes captioned a gif of Gosling looking suspicious after his song beat out Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For?" and Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" for Best Song.

The announcer declared that the award would be accepted by writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, as well as Gosling himself, but the actor remained in the audience, cheering the men on from the table while still in total disbelief.

"Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours," Ronson said, as Gosling beamed from the crowd. "You made the world, or the audience, fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you."

The day before Gosling's Critics Choice Award win, he was honored with the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. Gosling did give an acceptance speech for that distinction, and made sure to acknowledge Mendes and their daughters, Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 7, while discussing the impact cinema has had on his life.

"Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children," he said of meeting his wife on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. "I dreamed of one day making movies and now movies have made my life a dream. So the way I see it, there's no way I've contributed half as much to cinema as cinema has contributed to me, but the idea that I might have given something back to the thing that's given so much to me is too great an honor for me to express."

Gosling, 43, previously told ET that his role as Ken was influenced a great deal by his daughters, while he was preparing and playing the part.

"They've seen a lot pieces of [the film], and helped me a lot with it," Gosling said at the film's premiere in July. "They were a huge inspiration for me."

