Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are one dynamic duo who have been lighting up red carpets throughout the awards season for their work together on Barbie.

Naturally, fans who love their on-screen chemistry want to see more -- and there's early rumors that the pair could share the screen again in a possible prequel to Ocean's Eleven.

Robbie walked the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the casting speculation, and the potential for reteaming with the handsome star.

"[The movie] is still in development, so that's not necessarily true," Robbie said about the casting reports. "But we love working together, and we want to find something else to do together."

In general, while it's not a done deal, Robbie says she's got her "fingers crossed" that she and Gosling can co-star yet again in the untitled Ocean's Eleven prequel.

Meanwhile, Robbie's entire focus on Sunday was on her acclaimed film Barbie -- which she starred in as the eponymous heroine and served as an executive producer on.

Robbie lit up the red carpet in a custom crimson Balmain gown and some show-stopping Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry.

"It's Barbie-esque. It's not replicating a Barbie, but it gives Barbie vibes," Robbie said of her ensemble.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Robbie has been making headlines for painstakingly recreating iconic Barbie outfits for numerous red carpets and premieres since the film hit theaters, and she explained the idea behind the flashy ensembles.

"Everything about the Barbie movie was maximalist, that was the approach, you know, from the very beginning," Robbie said. "So it felt only fitting to go all-out with the press tour as well."

The film was in the running for a record-breaking 18 nominations, and Robbie marveled at how much love the movie has been getting since it came out.

"It's so nice because it's received so much love out in the world by the people who go to the cinemas, so to receive the nominations from the critics as well is so special," she shared. "I feel like it's so rare that everyone agrees that they like a movie, so it's nice. Really nice."

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards aired Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on The CW.

