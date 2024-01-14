Chelsea Handler took matters into her own hands while hosting this year's Critics Choice Awards, and decided to go off-script by showcasing two of the night's big winners.

After coming back from a commercial break, Handler stated that Barbie had won Best Comedy, but explained that, for whatever reason, that particular category was among the handful that were announced but not given actual airtime.

"Earlier tonight, Barbie was awarded Best Comedy, but it wasn't on stage, so I'm gonna go rogue, because I feel Greta [Gerwig] and Margot [Robbie] deserve the opportunity to make an acceptance speech," Handler said, surprising both celebs. "So ladies, would you mind coming up and accepting the award for Best Comedy?"

The delightfully flummoxed pair took to the stage, and couldn't stop laughing as they delivered their impromptu speeches.

"Thank you, Chelsea. We love you so much! You know when everyone is like, 'Oh, this is so unexpected.' This is actually unexpected. This was not a part of the show," Robbie quipped. "But we are very grateful nonetheless, and I'd like Greta Gerwig to talk."

Robbie gracefully stepped aside to allow the Barbie director to say her piece, and she was wonderfully eloquent in the face of an unplanned speech.

"Thank you for letting this happen. We were just very excited in our chairs, and its very nice to be up here," Gerwig said laughing. "Thank you to everyone that made this movie. I laughed so hard every day, I ruined almost every take, and it's because of our beautiful cast."

She also thanked Mattel for "for letting us take their beloved icon and make something so unhinged," and praised her husband and co-writer Noah Baumbach.

"Thank you to to Noah Baumbach, because we just wanted to make each other laugh, and we made the world laugh too."

During Sunday's show, Barbie was up for a record-setting 18 nominations, and wound up walking away with Best Comedy, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Comedy and Best Song.

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards aired Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on The CW. Check out ETonline.com for all the coverage, as well as a full list of the night's big winners!

