Chelsea Handler couldn't help but poke fun at the elephant in the room when she took the stage to host the Critics Choice Awards for a second time on Sunday.

The stand-up comic delivered her monologue from the stage at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and took a moment to slyly address her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy's less-than well-received Golden Globes monologue, which went down last Sunday.

During her speech, Handler joked about how attracted she is to director Martin Scorsese.

"Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese isn't here tonight, but that's not going to stop me from letting everyone know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball," Handler joked, then added, "Thank you for laughing at that -- my writers wrote it."

The not-so-subtle dig -- which earned a raucous round of applause -- referred to Koy's controversial remarks during his monologue, in which he blamed the show's writers for the jokes that didn't land, and tried to take credit for the ones that did. (He's since called that "a rookie move.")

"Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Shut up! You are kidding me, right? Slow down," Koy told the audience during his monologue. "I wrote some of these and they're the ones you're laughing at."

Clearly, Handler was more comfortable letting her writers take credit for the jokes that landed, and showed just how good she is at opening an awards show.

Koy addressed his hosting debut during a stand-up set in St. Louis, Missouri, over the weekend, where he called celebrities a bunch of "marshmallows" because "they're soft."

"Lots of marshmallows, man. They're delicious, but goddamn, they're soft," he said, via Variety. "I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we fu**ing laugh at ourselves?"

