Jo Koy has nothing but love for his ex, Chelsea Handler.

Page Six spoke to Koy at the David Byrne/Fatboy Slim musical, Here Lies Love, where he gushed over the comedienne.

"She's a beautiful person, and, you know, we're still friends," Koy, who serves as one of the producers on the Broadway production told the outlet Thursday.

"It was a beautiful time," he added of their nearly year-long relationship, "And she's doing beautiful things right now. She's crushing it right now, so I have nothing but the best love for her."

Handler and Koy -- who worked together years ago on the comedian's late-night show, Chelsea Lately -- made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021 and dated until June 2022, splitting just ahead of their one-year anniversary.

Handler opened up about the end of their relationship in December, during an appearance on Brooke Shields's Now What? podcast.

"Towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person," she told the model actress.

As far as what exactly happened to end the relationship, Handler kept things fairly vague, but admitted, "walking away from him was one of the most difficult things that I ever had to do."

"There were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on, and it felt to me like I would have to abandon myself -- which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25 -- but I wasn't willing to do that," she recalled. "No matter how much I loved this person -- and I loved him so much -- I was not going to abandon myself. I was like, 'I'm not going to change this, I'm not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable. I'm not doing that.' And I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship, and so that was difficult."

According to Handler, the pair tried therapy and "any avenue I could think of, and then I just realized, 'This is futile.'"

At the time, Handler said that the pair hadn't spoken in some time but that she remained hopeful for the future.

"I don't think we can have a friendship until there's some accountability and some responsibility taken," she explained. "We had a really great friendship, and I would love to have that again, you know, but without a couple steps in the right direction, I don't see that happening."

