Summer might be coming to a close, but Labor Day ushers in some of the biggest sales of the year to get you prepped for fall. If you're in the market for a new TV or major appliance to upgrade your home for the new season, then Labor Day is the perfect time to snag those items for less. The Samsung Labor Day sale is here with heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech and smart appliances.

Shop the Samsung Sale

Elevate your entertainment setup and binge-watch your favorite shows in full 4K resolution with Samsung's best Labor Day TV deals. Take up to $4,000 off a brand-new smart TV, such as the stylish Frame TV or Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TVs with unparalleled picture quality and mind-blowing sound. You'll experience never-before-seen detail springing to life right in your living room.

Kitchen appliances are always among the best items to buy with Labor Day deals. Samsung's Labor Day 2023 sale includes up to $1,200 off refrigerators, $1,500 off washers and dryers, and so much more. To help you make the most of these Labor Day savings, we've rounded up the biggest bargains available at Samsung below. Be sure to check back this weekend for even more offers you won't want to miss.

Best Samsung Labor Day TV Deals

Best Samsung Labor Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Steep Labor Day discounts have arrived at Samsung with deals on appliances including refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers. If your kitchen could use an upgrade, Samsung's Labor Day sale is hard to beat.

Best Samsung Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung washers and dryers are currently on sale for up to 40% off. The biggest offer right now takes $1,500 off Samsung's best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Vacuum Deal

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

