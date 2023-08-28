How to Watch the US Open Tennis Championships Online

Game, set, match. The best of the best in tennis are making their way through the brackets of the 2023 US Open Tennis Championship.

The US Open is in full swing. Taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York from August 28 to September 10, the US Open is the spot to see who will reign supreme on the tennis court. The qualifying matches featured stunning upsets, which means there's edge-of-your-seat action in store. To stream the US Open online, you'll need ESPN+, as the service is the exclusive home of the American Grand Slam for the ninth year in a row.

Iga Swiatek of Poland has defended her Grand Slam champion title thus far. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz aim to settle the score between them, as Djokovic won the French Open and Alcaraz bested him at Wimbledon. All of this elite athleticism and competition makes for a thrilling 2023 US Open.

How to watch the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 online:

The official streaming home of the US Open Tennis Championship is ESPN+, so if you want to watch all of the games and not miss a moment of the action, sign up for the sport-centric streaming service.

Watch on ESPN+

Because some US Open Tennis Championship matches will air on cable, Sling and fuboTV are also options to stream parts of the tournament.

How to watch the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 for free:

There is a way to watch part of the US Open Tennis Championship for free. If you're a new customer, fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial. While the US Open is longer than one week, you could sign up toward the end of the tournament to watch the final matches.

Watch on fuboTV

The 2023 US Open Tennis Championship schedule:

To help you make the most out of your US Open Tennis Championship viewing here is the tournament schedule (all times EDT).

Monday, August 28

Men's & Women's Singles - 1st Round @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Singles - 1st Round @ 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 29

Men's & Women's Singles - 1st Round @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Singles - 1st Round @ 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30

Men's & Women's Singles - 2nd Round @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Doubles - 1st Round @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Singles - 2nd Round @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 31

Men's & Women's Singles - 2nd Round @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Doubles - 1st Round @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Singles - 2nd Round @ 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 1

Men's & Women's Singles - 3rd Round @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Doubles - 2nd Round @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Singles - 3rd Round @ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 2

Men's & Women's Singles - 3rd Round @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Doubles - 2nd Round @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Singles - 3rd Round @ 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

Men's & Women's - Round of 16 @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Doubles - 3rd Round @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's - Round of 16 @ 7:00 p.m.

Monday, September 4

Men's & Women's - Round of 16 @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Doubles - 3rd Round @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's - Round of 16 @ 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 5

Men's & Women's - Quarterfinals @ noon.

Men's & Women's Doubles - Quarterfinals @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Singles - 1st Round @ noon

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles - 1st Round @ noon.

Men's & Women's - Quarterfinals @ 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 6

Women's Doubles - Quarterfinals @ 11:00 a.m.

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Quarterfinals @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles - Quarterfinals @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's - Quarterfinals @ noon.

Men's & Women's - Quarterfinals @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 7

Men's Doubles - Semifinals @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles - Semifinals @ 11:00 a.m.

Quad Wheelchair Doubles - Semifinals @ 11:00 a.m.

Women's - Semifinals @ 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 8

Men's Doubles - Final (or Mixed Doubles - Final) @ noon.

Women's Doubles - Semifinals @ noon.

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles - Semifinals @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Semifinals @ noon.

Men's - Semifinals @ 3:00 p.m.

Men's - Semifinals @ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles - Final (or Men's Doubles - Final) @ noon.

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles - Final @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Doubles - Final @ noon.

Women's - Final @ 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 10

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles - Final @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Final @ noon.

Women's Doubles - Final @ 1:00 p.m.

Men's - Final @ 4:00 p.m.

