After two weeks of tennis showdowns, Coco Gauff will face Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 US Open today, September 9. The 19-year-old is eyeing her first Grand Slam title after becoming the youngest American to reach the US Open final since Serena Williams in 1999. Meanwhile, Sabalenka will look to win her second major of the year.

Aryna Sabalenka stopped what could've been an all-American final at the US Open by defeating No. 17 seed Madison Keys on Thursday night. She won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and then became the 13th woman in the Open Era to reach the semifinals at all four Grand Slams in a season.

The US Open women's final match will be broadcast on ESPN.



What time is the Gauff vs. Sabalenka US Open final match?

The US Open Semifinal showdown between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka is set for Saturday, September 9, at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT).

How to watch Gauff vs. Sabalenka online

The official streaming home of the US Open Tennis Championship is ESPN+, so if you want to watch all of the games and not miss a moment of the action, sign up for the sport-centric streaming service. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year.



FuboTV is also an option to stream parts of the tournament. With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll be able to watch the 2023 US Open online on ESPN. It also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial. With only a couple days of the US Open to go, you could sign up now to watch all the final matches for free.



The 2023 US Open Tennis Championship schedule

To help you make the most out of your U.S. Open Tennis Championship viewing here is the tournament schedule (all times EDT).

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles - Final (or Men's Doubles - Final) @ noon.

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles - Final @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Doubles - Final @ noon.

Women's - Final @ 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 10

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles - Final @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Final @ noon.

Women's Doubles - Final @ 1:00 p.m.

Men's - Final @ 4:00 p.m.

