Game, set, match. The best of the best in tennis are making their way through the brackets of the 2023 US Open Tennis Championship.

The final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year is in full swing. Taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York from August 28 to September 10, the US Open is the spot to see who will reign supreme on the tennis court. To stream the final rounds of the US Open online, you'll need ESPN+, as the service is the exclusive home of the American Grand Slam for the ninth year in a row.

US Open With ESPN+ ESPN will offer over 2,000 hours of US Open coverage during the tournament. Watch all the tennis and other sports your heart desires for $10 per month with ESPN+.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek has been knocked out of the US Open by Jelena Ostapenko. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz aim to settle the score between them, as Djokovic won the French Open and Alcaraz bested him at Wimbledon. All of this elite athleticism and competition makes for a thrilling 2023 US Open.

How to watch the 2023 US Open online

The official streaming home of the US Open Tennis Championship is ESPN+, so if you want to watch all of the games and not miss a moment of the action, sign up for the sport-centric streaming service. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year.



Because some US Open matches will air on cable, Sling TV and fuboTV are also options to stream parts of the tournament. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month of streaming.

Sling Orange & Blue plans are one of the most affordable ways to watch ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 for US Open coverage. Regularly $40 for the Orange plan, you can sign up for $20 right now to catch the tennis matches and more.

FuboTV's Pro plan gets you 162 channels and 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, along with coverage of the US Open. Perfect for families, you can watch fuboTV on 10 screens at once.

How to watch the 2023 US Open for free

There is a way to watch part of the US Open Tennis Championship for free. If you're a new customer, fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial. With less than a week of the US Open to go, you could sign up now to watch all the final matches.



The 2023 US Open Tennis Championship schedule

To help you make the most out of your US Open Tennis Championship viewing here is the tournament schedule (all times EDT).

Wednesday, September 6

Women's Doubles - Quarterfinals @ 11:00 a.m.

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Quarterfinals @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles - Quarterfinals @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's - Quarterfinals @ noon.

Men's & Women's - Quarterfinals @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 7

Men's Doubles - Semifinals @ 11:00 a.m.

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles - Semifinals @ 11:00 a.m.

Quad Wheelchair Doubles - Semifinals @ 11:00 a.m.

Women's - Semifinals @ 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 8

Men's Doubles - Final (or Mixed Doubles - Final) @ noon.

Women's Doubles - Semifinals @ noon.

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles - Semifinals @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Semifinals @ noon.

Men's - Semifinals @ 3:00 p.m.

Men's - Semifinals @ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles - Final (or Men's Doubles - Final) @ noon.

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Doubles - Final @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Doubles - Final @ noon.

Women's - Final @ 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 10

Men's & Women's Wheelchair Singles - Final @ noon.

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Final @ noon.

Women's Doubles - Final @ 1:00 p.m.

Men's - Final @ 4:00 p.m.

