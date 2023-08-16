LG's C3 OLED TV Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever — Save Up to $922 at Amazon Right Now
OLED TVs are considered by many as some of the best TVs you can buy. Not only do they beat LED and QLED displays in picture quality and viewing angles, but OLED technology also allows for thinner displays. If you're ready to upgrade to a top-rated OLED screen, the new 2023 model of LG’s C3 OLED 4K smart TV is on sale for its all-time low price at Amazon right now.
While it's only been on the market for a short time, you can save up to $922 on all sizes of the LG C3 OLED TV. From 42-inch to 83-inch, Amazon is offering up to 32% off the latest TV in one of the most popular OLED series ever.
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.
LG’s latest C3 boasts extraordinary color, contrast and brightness that OLED TVs have become known for in recent years. Featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, the 2023 LG C3 also has a Filmmaker Mode for an immersive cinematic experience right at home. With more processing power and new picture modes, it's tough to beat this OLED display.
Aside from stunning visuals, the new LG C3 OLED has an ultra slim design that helps it blend into your living room seamlessly. When you're finished watching your favorite shows, you can display art, photos and any other content you'd like.
If you're looking for one of the best 4K gaming TVs, the LG OLED C-Series is packed with gaming features and crisp, smooth imagery from a 0.1ms response time and native 120Hz refresh rate. All LG OLED TVs have NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR to further improve gaming quality. Plus, there are four HDMI 2.1 inputs to plug in all the devices you need.
The TV deals on Amazon don't stop at the LG C3. We've found discounts on screens from Samsung, Sony, and more LG 4K TVs, too. Below, check out more of the best TV sales worth shopping now.
The Best TV Deals on Amazon Now
This Insignia TV is an Amazon No. 1 best seller for its HD experience in 720p that provides crystal clear images. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming with this 32-inch TV—and control it all with your voice.
The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. This Samsung TV also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
Sony's 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting that delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features for the PS5 like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.
Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.
The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED TV display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas.
For gamers, this Sony TV's input lag is as low as 8.5ms and the BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming, one of the best early deals.
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
