Our 23 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon To Wear All Spring Long
With warmer temperatures almost here, if you're like us, you're probably starting to shop for spring dresses and other spring wardrobe essentials. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of spring dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.
We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest spring styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a spring wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.
ET has put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found spring dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.
Below, check out ET's favorite spring styles and shop the best maxi dresses on Amazon right now.
Make your way to the dance floor in this floral boho maxi with off-the-shoulder sleeves, ruched bodice and double skirt slits, perfect to wear for spring weddings.
Simple, chic, and elegant, this long cardigan dress features a long sleeve, button-down, and loose fit. You can also show off your body shape with a belt in this eye-catching piece.
Long-sleeved maxis don't have to look super conservative. We love this one with a cinched tie waist and trendy tiered skirt.
A dress that can be worn with heels or boots. This dress features a square neckline, long puff sleeves, and a thigh-high slit.
This tiered maxi dress is airy and stretchy to stay comfortable all day long.
Nothing like having a classic black maxi dress, especially during cold early spring days.
Transition from day to night with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in nine pretty colors for spring.
This tiered maxi dress is available in a wide range of colors from neutrals to bright colors, making it the perfect dress to add to your spring weather wardrobe.
Keep it casual with this flattering striped dress with pockets.
Get three dresses for the price of one with this super versatile maxi you can wear as a tank, off-the-shoulders or an asymmetrical, one-strap style.
Whether you want to pair it with trendy gold hoops and heeled sandals for a spring BBQ or wear it over your swimsuit on the beach — there's nothing this loose-fitting maxi can't do.
We love the wide range of spring colors this loose pocketed dress comes in, and it's available in extended sizes, too.
Made from lightweight chiffon, this formal maxi dress is an excellent choice for spring weddings.
Stylish and perfect for any special occasion, this v-neck maxi dress with slit has a v-neck and slit at the back. Plus, it's easy to accessorize with your favorite shoes and accessories.
Channel your inner Bridgerton with this maxi dress.
With over 17,600 five star reviews, this dress will have you feeling extra classy at a function.
This sleeveless halter neck dress is spring party ready.
This 3/4 sleeve long-sleeve dress is perfect to wear for an outdoor get-together with friends. Plus, this dress offers many floral print options.
This short-sleeved maxi in stretch cotton is a blank slate to accessorize whatever your style. Add a cropped denim jacket for cooler spring nights or platform white sneakers for a really trendy look.
This easy breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish. Plus, it has pockets.
A wrap dress is always an easy way to look chic, and we love this flirty silhouette with ruffled cap sleeves and hem.
This v-neck casual dress will make any night feel like a special occasion with its effortless style.
A flowy and soft dress. It has a ruched square neck and darling, ruffled cap sleeves.
