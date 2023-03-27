This year's Easter date is April 9, which means we're officially in Easter season with the holiday just two weeks away. If you celebrate the Easter holiday and are currently looking for festive staples for the occasion, you're in the right place.

To help you shop Easter essentials for the spring holiday, ET has done the hard work for you to find the best supplies for your Easter celebration. Our picks encompass everything from Easter basket stuffers, gifts, toys, Easter decorating ideas, Easter dresses and more for spring festivities and Easter Sunday.

This is your one-stop Easter shop, whether you're celebrating the holiday by going to an Easter brunch, having the family over at the house or attending an Easter egg hunt with the little ones.

Check out ET's holiday shopping guide for Easter celebrations below.

The Best Easter Baskets: Pre-Made, Personalized, Sweet Treats and More

Shop a variety of Easter basket options for family and friends.

20 Best Easter Dresses That Will Arrive in Time for April 9

Festive, spring frocks that are perfect fo Easter Sunday.

Adorable Easter Pajamas for the Whole Family

Including matching Easter bunny jammies to spring-aesthetic floral designs.

Build-A-Bear Easter Baskets, Pajamas, Filled Eggs and More

Shop the brand's new line of Easter-themed stuffed animals, baskets, and more.

The Best Easter Gifts for Kids You Can Get at Amazon

Hosting an egg hunt or celebration Easter day? Here's a list of cool gifts that make awesome prizes.

The Best Easter Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok

Get gifting ideas from the popular social media app that any teen will love.

Fun Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Isn't Easter Candy

Maybe your kid isn't a fan of chocolate. Here's cool toys, cute stuffed animals and more.

10 Best Easter Decorations You Can Get at Amazon

Stock up on Easter home decor to add to your space.

The Hanna Andersson Easter Pajama Sale

Wake up Easter Sunday in matching pajamas with the entire family.

22 Best Easter Toys to Gift for All Ages

Give the kiddos in your life the coveted toy they want.

The Best Easter Baby Gifts and Basket Stuffers

Put together a fun Easter basket for the baby.

Shop Doja Cat's Pearl Necklace and More Jewelry for Your Easter Outfit

Trendy, celeb-approved jewelry brand, Frasier Sterling, has the perfect jewelry for your Easter look.

