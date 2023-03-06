It seems like the temperatures are finally starting to warm up, which means it will soon be time to retire your cozy wool coats and puffy down jackets to swap for a lightweight jean jacket. Toastier weather calls for lighter outerwear, and a fantastic way to dress for the new season is by adding a new denim jacket to your wardrobe.

We've seen plenty of trends for spring on the horizon — from sheer dresses and denim maxi skirts to cargo pants and metallic fabrics — but jean jackets will always be in style. They go with virtually everything in your closet and can easily be layered under heavier coats for colder days. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes and shapes to flatter your personal style. Whether you prefer a light or dark wash, cropped or oversized, there's a denim jacket option out there for you.

Below, we've gathered the 10 best denim jackets to add to your closet this spring. Between PAIGE's vintage-inspired distressing to Topshop's edgy dark wash and Levi's cozy sherpa-lined option, there is no shortage of adorable styles to add to your spring wardrobe.

