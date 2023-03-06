The Best Denim Jackets to Wear This Spring: Shop Madewell, Abercrombie, Levi's and More
It seems like the temperatures are finally starting to warm up, which means it will soon be time to retire your cozy wool coats and puffy down jackets to swap for a lightweight jean jacket. Toastier weather calls for lighter outerwear, and a fantastic way to dress for the new season is by adding a new denim jacket to your wardrobe.
We've seen plenty of trends for spring on the horizon — from sheer dresses and denim maxi skirts to cargo pants and metallic fabrics — but jean jackets will always be in style. They go with virtually everything in your closet and can easily be layered under heavier coats for colder days. Plus, they come in so many colors, sizes and shapes to flatter your personal style. Whether you prefer a light or dark wash, cropped or oversized, there's a denim jacket option out there for you.
Below, we've gathered the 10 best denim jackets to add to your closet this spring. Between PAIGE's vintage-inspired distressing to Topshop's edgy dark wash and Levi's cozy sherpa-lined option, there is no shortage of adorable styles to add to your spring wardrobe.
Light distressing and vintage silver buttons give this soft denim jacket a perfectly worn-in look.
Levi's original jean jacket just gets better over time from natural wear through all seasons — available in standard and plus sizes.
White denim and a slightly oversized fit are right on trend for spring.
The contrast stitching on this medium-wash jacket from Abercrombie makes it stand out.
The Jessica Simpson Classic Pixie Feminine Fit Crop Jean Jacket features a curved fit with a slight high low hem — available in standard and plus sizes.
For a slightly edgier look, opt for a black wash instead of classic blue.
Transition from winter to spring with cozy sherpa lining — also available in plus sizes.
Available in sizes XXS-4X, the relaxed fit and soft beige shade of this jacket means it will go with virtually everything in your closet.
This option from classic denim brand Wrangler is a steal at under $50
The cropped fit of this denim jacket subtly defines your waist.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Top 5 Denim Trends for Spring: Maxi Skirts, Cargo Jeans and More
The Best Spring Jackets for Women: Shop Bomber Coats, Leather Jackets, Denim and More
The Best Patagonia Deals at REI's Clearance Sale for the End of Best Patagonia Deals at REI's Clearance Sale: Save On Fleece Jac
Meghan Markle’s Comfy Veja Sneakers Are a Must-Have for Spring
The Best Spring Dresses for Every Occasion
Abercrombie Spring Getaway Sale: Save on Jeans, Dresses and More
Save Up to 40% On So Many Celeb-Loved Alo Yoga Leggings This Weekend
Save Up to 60% on Free People's Spring Fashion Essentials This Weekend
Shop TikTok-Approved Styles From Amazon to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe
Save On TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans at Their Spring Sale
15 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget
The 32 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Shop Now