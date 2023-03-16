With spring adventures and weekend getaways getting started, you're busy finalizing your packing list. You already have your sunscreen, swimsuits, beach chairs and umbrellas ready for a day at the beach or a camping trip. Still, there's something about bright spring days and clear skies that makes us want to grill outdoors.

Whether you're hosting a party at home or picnicking in a park, you can fire up a delicious feast from anywhere with a portable grill. The best time to buy a portable grill is right now while spring is heating up. For our favorite portable grills, we consider the grill's size and durability to be easily packable and withstand the weather.

Top brands like Cuisinart, Solo Stove, Weber and more have great go-anywhere grills that don't take up too much space in your car or backyard. Whether you prefer a gas grill, charcoal grill or a wood-burning grill, we've picked out the best portable grill options for all your spring plans and outdoor excursions this season.

Best Portable Grills for Spring 2023

Eureka SPRK Camp Grill REI Eureka SPRK Camp Grill Don't let Eureka's compact size fool you, there's still more than enough room to grill your veggies, burgers and buns. And cleanup is easy with its removable grease drip tray. $140 Shop Now

Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill Amazon Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill The Everdure Cube looks like a cooler, but it's actually a portable and compact charcoal grill. It even comes with a preparation board and food storage tray, so you can prep, grill and serve from one device during all your spring adventures. $199 Shop Now

