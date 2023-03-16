Shopping

The Best Portable Grills for Beaches, Backyard BBQs, Camping and More

By Wesley Horvath
Amazon

With spring adventures and weekend getaways getting started, you're busy finalizing your packing list. You already have your sunscreen, swimsuits, beach chairs and umbrellas ready for a day at the beach or a camping trip. Still, there's something about bright spring days and clear skies that makes us want to grill outdoors.

Whether you're hosting a party at home or picnicking in a park, you can fire up a delicious feast from anywhere with a portable grill. The best time to buy a portable grill is right now while spring is heating up. For our favorite portable grills, we consider the grill's size and durability to be easily packable and withstand the weather.

Top brands like Cuisinart, Solo Stove, Weber and more have great go-anywhere grills that don't take up too much space in your car or backyard. Whether you prefer a gas grill, charcoal grill or a wood-burning grill, we've picked out the best portable grill options for all your spring plans and outdoor excursions this season.

Best Portable Grills for Spring 2023

Eureka SPRK Camp Grill
Eureka SPRK Camp Grill
REI
Eureka SPRK Camp Grill

Don't let Eureka's compact size fool you, there's still more than enough room to grill your veggies, burgers and buns. And cleanup is easy with its removable  grease drip tray.

$140
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill

The Everdure Cube looks like a cooler, but it's actually a portable and compact charcoal grill. It even comes with a preparation board and food storage tray, so you can prep, grill and serve from one device during all your spring adventures.

$199
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill
Amazon
Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14-Inch Portable Grill

The simple design on this Weber charcoal portable grill features a Tuck-N-Carry lid that double locks in place and duals as a lid holder. Plus, the handle makes carrying this compact easier.

$63$57
Char-Griller E06614 Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill
Char-Griller E06614 Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Char-Griller E06614 Akorn Jr. Portable Kamado Charcoal Grill

This Char-Griller portable charcoal grill offers low flames and a slow, but more flavorful cooking process,

$168
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

$40$21
Solo Stove Ranger Cast Iron Grill Cooking Bundle
Ranger Portable Fire Pit
Solo Stove
Solo Stove Ranger Cast Iron Grill Cooking Bundle

Suitable for cityscapes and campsites alike, you can use the Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit to grill directly over the nearly-smokeless open flame. Otherwise, you can grab the cast iron grill top accessory to add some grill marks to your grub.

$300$200
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill

Venture to new places this spring and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to your favorite park to grill some hotdogs.

$200$154
BioLite Portable Grill
BioLite Portable Grill
Backcountry
BioLite Portable Grill

Ultralight and ultra-compact, this is the portable grill you want for your outdoor overnight excursions.

$60

