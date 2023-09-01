Don't sleep on these incredible deals on apparel and outdoor gear from the Backcountry Labor Day Gear Sale.
Summer is the best time of year to snag high-quality outerwear and camping and hiking gear at a discount. Whether your gear could use a last-minute reboot or you need some apparel for your upcoming hiking trip, Backcountry has a huge sale going on right now. Backcountry's Labor Day Gear Sale is taking up to 40% off top brands, including Osprey, Patagonia, Stoic, North Face and more.
If you need to upgrade your outerwear, replace your worn-out hiking boots, or grab some camp gear for your next trip to the great outdoors, Backcountry's impressive sale has you covered. Until September 5, save on everything from Osprey's backpacks to Patagonia's lightweight jackets and shirts at the lowest prices of the season. Snag a cotton button-down as a swim cover-up or shop hiking boots that'll keep up with all your adventures this year.
To help you make the most of the Backcountry Labor Day Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town.
Best Backcountry Labor Day Deals for Women
Backcountry Long Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Button-Down
Backcountry Long Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Button-Down
You can never go wrong with a classic button down in lightweight cotton.
Stoic Cotton Canvas Hiking Bib
Stoic Cotton Canvas Hiking Bib
Short overalls offer the perfect casual look, so we're glad this Stoic cotton hiking bib is a part of Backcountry's sale.
Salomon Outpulse Mid GTX Hiking Boot
Salomon Outpulse Mid GTX Hiking Boot
Power through summer hikes with the waterproof Salomon Outpulse Mid GTX Hiking Boot.
Black Diamond Pivot Tank Top
Black Diamond Pivot Tank Top
Black Diamond's Pivot Tank Top features a twist racer back design for a stylish look.
Best Backcountry Labor Day Deals for Men
Backcountry Destination 5in Lined Short
Backcountry Destination 5in Lined Short
These water-repellent shorts feature secure pockets to store your essentials and stay hands free.
Backcountry Button-Up MTB Jersey
Backcountry Button-Up MTB Jersey
This super-comfortable button-up is just what you need to slip into before a hike. Stash your essentials in the zippered back pocket.
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Hiking Boot
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Hiking Boot
With ankle support and a grippy rubber sole, these hiking boots are up to the challenge. They're also made with leather and mesh, so you'll get stability and breathability.
Patagonia R1 Daily Zip-Neck Top
Patagonia R1 Daily Zip-Neck Top
Patagonia R1 Daily Zip-Neck Top can be worn as an over-layer on warmer days and a base layer when it's cold.
Best Backcountry Labor Day Deals for the Outdoors
Stoic Madrone 4 Tent
Stoic Madrone 4 Tent
Score 70% on this family-friendly, four-person tent from Stoic. It features gear loft and pockets for extra storage space.
Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag
Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag
With room for two, this Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag from Stoic, can keep you warm all night. Now 60% off, you don't want to miss out on this incredible Labor Day deal.
Osprey Packs Raptor 10L Backpack
Osprey Packs Raptor 10L Backpack
The main compartment of the Osprey Raptor Backpack holds 10L of volume, including 3L of water in the reservoir.
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag
Whether you're RV camping or you're pitching a tent at a campground, a sleeping bag is one of the basic camping accessories for outdoor adventures. This one is on sale right now for Labor Day weekend, while supplies last.
Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket
With this blanket, you can curl up by the fire and enjoy the warmth. In addition to being water-repellent, machine-washable, and portable, it's also made with synthetic insulation and recycled materials.
The North Face Wawona 4 Tent
The North Face Wawona 4 Tent
Enhance your camping experience with North Face's Wawona 4 Tent, which features ample space for four people.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
