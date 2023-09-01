Sales & Deals

Backcountry Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 40% On Apparel and Outdoor Gear for Hiking and Camping

Backcountry Labor Day Gear Sale
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:36 AM PDT, September 1, 2023

Don't sleep on these incredible deals on apparel and outdoor gear from the Backcountry Labor Day Gear Sale.

Summer is the best time of year to snag high-quality outerwear and camping and hiking gear at a discount. Whether your gear could use a last-minute reboot or you need some apparel for your upcoming hiking trip, Backcountry has a huge sale going on right now. Backcountry's Labor Day Gear Sale is taking up to 40% off top brands, including Osprey, Patagonia, Stoic, North Face and more. 

Shop the Backcountry Sale

If you need to upgrade your outerwear, replace your worn-out hiking boots, or grab some camp gear for your next trip to the great outdoors, Backcountry's impressive sale has you covered. Until September 5, save on everything from Osprey's backpacks to Patagonia's lightweight jackets and shirts at the lowest prices of the season. Snag a cotton button-down as a swim cover-up or shop hiking boots that'll keep up with all your adventures this year. 

To help you make the most of the Backcountry Labor Day Sale, we rounded up the best deals for men and women to camp, hike or simply walk around town.

Best Backcountry Labor Day Deals for Women

Backcountry Long Cotton Gauze Long-Sleeve Button-Down

Backcountry
Backcountry

You can never go wrong with a classic button down in lightweight cotton.

You can never go wrong with a classic button down in lightweight cotton.

$89 $53

Shop Now

Stoic Cotton Canvas Hiking Bib

Backcountry
Backcountry

Stoic Cotton Canvas Hiking Bib

Short overalls offer the perfect casual look, so we're glad this Stoic cotton hiking bib is a part of Backcountry's sale.

$99 $59

Shop Now

Salomon Outpulse Mid GTX Hiking Boot

Backcountry
Backcountry

Salomon Outpulse Mid GTX Hiking Boot

Power through summer hikes with the waterproof Salomon Outpulse Mid GTX Hiking Boot.

$150 $97

Shop Now

Black Diamond Pivot Tank Top

Backcountry
Backcountry

Black Diamond Pivot Tank Top

Black Diamond's Pivot Tank Top features a twist racer back design for a stylish look.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Best Backcountry Labor Day Deals for Men

Backcountry Destination 5in Lined Short

Backcountry
Backcountry

Backcountry Destination 5in Lined Short

These water-repellent shorts feature secure pockets to store your essentials and stay hands free. 

$69 $51

Shop Now

Backcountry Button-Up MTB Jersey

Backcountry
Backcountry

Backcountry Button-Up MTB Jersey

This super-comfortable button-up is just what you need to slip into before a hike. Stash your essentials in the zippered back pocket.

$89 $45

Shop Now

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Hiking Boot

Backcountry
Backcountry

Columbia Newton Ridge Plus II Hiking Boot

With ankle support and a grippy rubber sole, these hiking boots are up to the challenge. They're also made with leather and mesh, so you'll get stability and breathability. 

$100 $60

Shop Now

Patagonia R1 Daily Zip-Neck Top

Backcountry
Backcountry

Patagonia R1 Daily Zip-Neck Top

Patagonia R1 Daily Zip-Neck Top can be worn as an over-layer on warmer days and a base layer when it's cold.

$119 $89

Shop Now

Best Backcountry Labor Day Deals for the Outdoors

Stoic Madrone 4 Tent

Backcountry
Backcountry

Stoic Madrone 4 Tent

Score 70% on this family-friendly, four-person tent from Stoic. It features gear loft and pockets for extra storage space. 

$159 $48

Shop Now

Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag

Backcountry
Backcountry

Stoic Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag

With room for two, this Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag from Stoic, can keep you warm all night. Now 60% off, you don't want to miss out on this incredible Labor Day deal. 

$109 $44

Shop Now

Osprey Packs Raptor 10L Backpack

Backcountry
Backcountry

Osprey Packs Raptor 10L Backpack

The main compartment of the Osprey Raptor Backpack holds 10L of volume, including 3L of water in the reservoir. 

$155 $101

Shop Now

ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag

Backcountry
Backcountry

ALPS Mountaineering Blue Springs Sleeping Bag

Whether you're RV camping or you're pitching a tent at a campground, a sleeping bag is one of the basic camping accessories for outdoor adventures. This one is on sale right now for Labor Day weekend, while supplies last.

$80 $60

Shop Now

Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket

Backcountry
Backcountry

Rumpl Original Puffy Solid 2-Person Blanket

With this blanket, you can curl up by the fire and enjoy the warmth. In addition to being water-repellent, machine-washable, and portable, it's also made with synthetic insulation and recycled materials. 

$220 $165

Shop Now

The North Face Wawona 4 Tent

Backcountry
Backcountry

The North Face Wawona 4 Tent

Enhance your camping experience with North Face's Wawona 4 Tent, which features ample space for four people.

$400 $280

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

Tags: