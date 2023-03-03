Shopping

The Best Travel Gear to Shop Ahead of Spring Break: Away Luggage, AirTags, Headphones and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
travel gear deals
Getty

Whether you're visiting family during spring break or using the extra time off for a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this spring. As stressful as travel can be, having the right gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel products to grab ahead of your next trip.

If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. Right now, you can save on select uber-popular Away suitcases, or get a discount on a Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with deals on a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.

Below, check out the best travel gear to shop before your next trip this spring break. For even more savings, check out the best luggage deals to shop right now.

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Amazon
Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29
Away The Carry On Suitcase
Away The Carry On Suitcase
Away
Away The Carry On Suitcase

Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. 

$275
Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling
Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling
Amazon
Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling

Neck pillows are a classic travel essential that will keep you comfortable during flights and long car rides.

$22$12 WITH COUPON
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time. 

$350$250
Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes
Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes
Amazon
Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized. 

$25
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Amazon
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks

Sit back and relax with these soothing eye masks. Plus, they are the perfect travel size to fit in your carry-on.

$29$24 WITH COUPON
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Amazon
Ecosusi Laptop Tote

Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.

$57$48 WITH COUPON
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
Amazon
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag

To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water resistant. 

$32$28
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.

$30$25
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

Double up and save on a two-piece set from Samsonite with a carry-on and medium spinner suitcase.

$331$288
Anker Portable Charger
Anker Portable Charger
Amazon
Anker Portable Charger

The last thing you want to worry about while traveling is an uncharged phone. The Anker Portable Charger is slim and light so you can bring it with you at all times.

$22
Collapsible Water Bottle
Collapsible Water Bottle
Amazon
Collapsible Water Bottle

This collapsible water bottle easily shrinks to fit into your purse or carry-on.

$12
The Large Toiletry Bag
The Large Toiletry Bag
Away
The Large Toiletry Bag

Made with water-resistant nylon, this toiletry bag has an exterior zip pocket for grab-and-go items, plus a coated spill-proof interior to keep your cosmetics in check.

$75
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
Amazon
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation

If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.

$18$14
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes
Amazon
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count

Stay safe from viruses and germs while traveling with Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes.

$23$16
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment
Amazon
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment

For weekend trips as well as the gym, this waterproof duffle bag has a ventilated side pocket for keeping your shoes separate from the rest of your luggage.

$35
AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case
AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case
Walmart
AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case

The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out.

$145
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries
Amazon
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries

This TSA-approved travel bottles set includes a variety of bottles, jars and other accessories to keep your toiletries from leaking. 

$23$17
Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask
Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
Good Comfort KN95 Face Mask

Stay comfy while protecting yourself against COVID-19 and other viruses with this pack of KN95s.

$15
NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
Samsonite
NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit

Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak. 

$70$56

RELATED CONTENT:

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Spring 2023, According to TikTok

The Best Luggage Sales to Shop Ahead Of Your Spring Break Trip

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Break: Shop Samsonite, Away, Beis and More

Save 25% On Samsonite's Best-Selling Luggage Before Spring Break

Away Drops Colorful New Aura Collection of Instagram-Worthy Luggage

Amazon's Comfiest Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

Away Luggage Sale: Save Up to 40% on Suitcases and Travel Bags

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

The Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

The Best N95 & KN95 Face Masks for Protection Against The Tripledemic

The 10 Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

Stanley's TikTok-Viral Drink Tumblers Are on Sale at Amazon Now

 