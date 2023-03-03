The Best Travel Gear to Shop Ahead of Spring Break: Away Luggage, AirTags, Headphones and More
Whether you're visiting family during spring break or using the extra time off for a little getaway, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this spring. As stressful as travel can be, having the right gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel products to grab ahead of your next trip.
If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. Right now, you can save on select uber-popular Away suitcases, or get a discount on a Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with deals on a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.
Below, check out the best travel gear to shop before your next trip this spring break. For even more savings, check out the best luggage deals to shop right now.
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself.
Neck pillows are a classic travel essential that will keep you comfortable during flights and long car rides.
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time.
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
Sit back and relax with these soothing eye masks. Plus, they are the perfect travel size to fit in your carry-on.
Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.
To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water resistant.
Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.
Double up and save on a two-piece set from Samsonite with a carry-on and medium spinner suitcase.
The last thing you want to worry about while traveling is an uncharged phone. The Anker Portable Charger is slim and light so you can bring it with you at all times.
This collapsible water bottle easily shrinks to fit into your purse or carry-on.
Made with water-resistant nylon, this toiletry bag has an exterior zip pocket for grab-and-go items, plus a coated spill-proof interior to keep your cosmetics in check.
If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.
Stay safe from viruses and germs while traveling with Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes.
For weekend trips as well as the gym, this waterproof duffle bag has a ventilated side pocket for keeping your shoes separate from the rest of your luggage.
The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out.
This TSA-approved travel bottles set includes a variety of bottles, jars and other accessories to keep your toiletries from leaking.
Stay comfy while protecting yourself against COVID-19 and other viruses with this pack of KN95s.
Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak.
