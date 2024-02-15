Style

Lululemon Dropped a New Everywhere Belt Bag for Spring — Get Yours Before It Sells Out

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:39 PM PST, February 15, 2024

Lululemon just released a new belt bag color for spring, and we're scooping it up before it goes out of stock.

The first day of spring is coming up on March 19 and lululemon's new arrivals are buzzing. Amongst the latest drop is the best-selling Everywhere Belt Bag in a new pastel hue that is ready for the new season. 

Available now in Coral Kiss, the cult-favorite belt bag has become quite the ultimate wardrobe staple. Don't miss out on the fan-favorite accessory in the perfect shade of orange while it's still in stock. 

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Coral Kiss

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Coral Kiss
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Coral Kiss

Made of a water-repellant fabric, this unisex accessory has plenty of interior and exterior pockets for carrying all your essentials anywhere. As the name might suggest, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is quite literally everywhere at the moment — and it's easy to see why.

The compact yet practical accessory is as stylish as it is totally versatile — with deep interior space that's big enough to carry all of your daily essentials, from a wallet and smartphone to your travel lipstick and keys. The belt bag also removes the hassle of having to haul around a tote or handbag when running errands, as the style simply hooks around your hips like a belt.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Flush Pink

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Flush Pink
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L - Flush Pink

If you're looking for a little more room, lululemon also has a larger version of the Everywhere Belt Bag. Hold your phone, keys, wallet, plus a little extra in the Everywhere Belt Bag with an added liter for all your essentials. The large belt bags are also in stock in 14 different colors right now.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

