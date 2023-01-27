Practiced for thousands of years, there's a reason that people are still twisting into revolved chair poses and stretching deep for a downward dog. The benefits of yoga are all-encompassing: It can help reduce stress, increase flexibility and get your heart pumping. And while you can go to a yoga studio, there are countless videos on the internet guiding you through poses. Because you need nothing but a mat, yoga is a great workout to do in the comfort of your own home, as demonstrated by Reese Witherspoon who took to Instagram to show her preferred poses.

Sporting new activewear pieces from her clothing line, Draper James, Reese shared her at-home yoga routine with Lizzo blasting in the background.

Flowing through warrior poses, Witherspoon stands on a blush Bala Play Mat — which isn't your ordinary yoga mat. Offered in blush, charcoal or sand, The mat is so popular that all the colors are completely sold out on Bala's website. People love it, because, unlike other exercise mats, this one is plush and cushioned, so much so, that you could take a nap on it if you wanted to stick to savasana, or the corpse pose, during your yoga workout.

The blush-colored Play Mat is currently available to shop at Carbon38. And if you have any sort of joint pain, you'll love the comfort this mat brings to your at-home exercise routine.

Because of the cushiony, lush feel of this yoga mat, it puts less pressure on your joints so you won't have to worry about your knees uncomfortably digging into the floor. Reviewers on Bala's site rave about The Play Mat saying they love it so much because it's "easy on my knees and has amazing grip. Even with moisture it’s non slip." and "The shape is so cute and unique—love the rounded top— AND it has the most perfect grip; doesn’t slide around on the floor or under your feet while your on top of it."

You don't have to stop with just the yoga mat, we've also found the absolutely adorable activewear set Witherspoon wears during her workout. It's from her own clothing line, Draper James, which has just released a sport collection.

Shop Draper James Activewear

Below, shop Witherspoon's yogi look which is so stylish you could skip the workout all together and wear it around town while running errands.

Panel Leggings in Navy Gingham Draper James Panel Leggings in Navy Gingham Matching the sports bra with a gingham stripe down the leg, these leggings stretch and sculpt. They even have a pocket to hold your necessities when you hit the gym. $95 Shop Now

