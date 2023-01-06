Matching sets have been all the rage from high fashion to athleisure, but you shouldn't have to shell out major cash to look cute at the gym and stick to your fitness goals. Amazon's New Year Sale is here and there's never been a better time to find deals on a new workout set. Right now, during the Amazon New Year Sale, the workout gear deals are nearly endless and we've found the best deals on two-piece workout sets you can shop right now.

For the new year, there are Amazon deals on matching sets for as low as $23 to refresh your fitness wardrobe. We found pieces in every color of the rainbow to show off your personal style. Between flirty tennis skirts, longline shapes for fuller busts, butt-lifting leggings, and more, you're sure to find something you love for a great price.

Whether you're wearing these workout sets to actually hit the gym or just want a cute and comfy binge-watching uniform, our favorite athletic sets under $30 have got you covered. Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon workout clothing deals.

Seamless Yoga Set Amazon Seamless Yoga Set Available in a rainbow of fun colors, this two-piece bike shorts and sports bra set features bum-lifting technology and adjustable bra straps for a great fit. $29 $25 WITH COUPON Shop Now

