Amazon New Year Sale: The Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets to Shop Under $30
Matching sets have been all the rage from high fashion to athleisure, but you shouldn't have to shell out major cash to look cute at the gym and stick to your fitness goals. Amazon's New Year Sale is here and there's never been a better time to find deals on a new workout set. Right now, during the Amazon New Year Sale, the workout gear deals are nearly endless and we've found the best deals on two-piece workout sets you can shop right now.
For the new year, there are Amazon deals on matching sets for as low as $23 to refresh your fitness wardrobe. We found pieces in every color of the rainbow to show off your personal style. Between flirty tennis skirts, longline shapes for fuller busts, butt-lifting leggings, and more, you're sure to find something you love for a great price.
Whether you're wearing these workout sets to actually hit the gym or just want a cute and comfy binge-watching uniform, our favorite athletic sets under $30 have got you covered. Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon workout clothing deals.
For all types of workouts and athleisure outfit days, a short-sleeved sporty crop top is a trendy option. This set comes with matching high-waisted legging for a sleek look.
The contours of the high-waisted leggings will highlight your curves beautifully, and they come in 10 trendy hues.
This breathable sports bra and squat-proof shorts set will lend a pop of color to your gym days.
The included leggings feature tummy control and fabric built for breathability.
Get a snatched waist in seconds with these ribbed shorts — the flattering tummy control draws the eye inward, making your waist look smaller. This thick-yet-breathable ribbed set also comes with a comfy matching sports bra.
This tummy control legging and classic racerback sports bra is a steal. It comes in an array of trendy colors: fire engine red, earthy taupe, hunter green, deep coral, snakeskin print, and more.
Featuring a compression crop top and seamless yoga pants, this set can be worn together or separately with ease. It comes in this sunny yellow color, as well as black, brown, grey, red, orange, white, blue, and green.
Available in a rainbow of fun colors, this two-piece bike shorts and sports bra set features bum-lifting technology and adjustable bra straps for a great fit.
Available up to size 5x, this matching bike shorts and tee set comes in five cute colors, including this sultry red shade.
If you prefer a little more coverage during your workout, this long-sleeved set is a great option. The long-sleeved crop top is surprisingly supportive, and the matching leggings are squat proof for a worry-free gym sesh.
Featuring thick shoulder straps sports in expensive-looking ribbed fabric, the sports bra in this two-piece set won’t give you the dreaded neck pain of racerback and halter styles.
Make your butt look incredible with this workout set, which features strategic details and paneling to enhance your curves.
Channel your inner tennis pro with this pleated skort set, adorable on and off the court. Built-in shorts help prevent chafing, and this set even has pockets!
RELATED CONTENT:
The 40 Best Deals to Shop from Amazon's New Year Sale
Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Is Available for Preorder on Amazon
Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Winter 2022
10 Home Office Chairs Under $100 to Comfortably Work From Home
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are More Than 40% Off for 2023
The 10 Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now
Best Budget-Friendly Fitness Deals to Help Reach Your New Years Goals
Save Up to 50% On Everything You Need to Whiten Teeth at Home
10 Chic Pajama Sets to Celebrate a Cozy New Year in Style
24 Top-Rated Wellness Products That Are Less Than $100 on Amazon