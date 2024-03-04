Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Patio Furniture Deals at Walmart to Spruce Up Your Outdoor Space This Spring

Patio Furniture
Getty Images
By Andy Garden
Published: 3:47 PM PST, March 4, 2024

Make the most of your outdoor space with these patio furniture deals from Walmart.

There aren’t many things better than lounging by the pool, a backyard cookout, or cozying up with a book on your balcony. Now that spring is on the horizon, so is the seasonal craving to give our outdoor spaces a makeover. Luckily, Walmart's spring savings feature tons of patio furniture deals to get our backyards in order for days spent outside. 

Shop Walmart's Patio Furniture Deals

Whether you’re just looking for a couple of Adirondack chairs to complete your porch or need a full patio dining setup before it's time for Easter and Mother's Day brunches, there are plenty of Walmart deals on comfortable outdoor furniture pieces. Even if you're working with limited space, Walmart has you covered. 

All the best-selling finds at Walmart are affordable and easy-to-assemble without compromising style or quality. Right now, you can save up to 70% on weatherproof sectionals, chairs and tables to create your own private oasis for a much-needed vitamin D boost once the warm weather arrives.

Spring will be here sooner than you know it. Spend the longer days ahead entertaining in your backyard and dining alfresco with friends and family. Ahead, shop the best patio furniture deals happening at Walmart today to make the most of your outdoor space. 

Best Patio Furniture Deals at Walmart

Westintrends Outdoor Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair

Get 50% off this lounger that has an extra wide back for decorative pillows or cushions, spacious arms to hold drinks and snacks and a slanted seat that encourages you to recline. 

$240 $120

Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks Outdoor Swivel Gliders, Set of 2

Engineered to brave the elements, the robust weather-resistant wicker and sturdy steel frames stand the test of time. The chairs include weatherproof and durable outdoor covers to protect your outdoor furniture against all elements.

$698 $498

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $190

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.

$180 $113

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic. 

$600 $224

Mainstays Tuscany Ridge 4-Piece Conversation Set

This casual set is built for entertaining and includes a cushioned loveseat, two cushioned chairs, and a glass-top coffee table with a bottom shelf for display or storage of everything you need to enjoy your time outdoors. 

$377 $277

Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set

Give yourself something to look forward to in the warmer seasons and upgrade your backyard space with this Gymax 8-piece outdoor furniture set.

$390 $340

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair or a recliner to lay back on your patio. 

$140 $90

Costway Picnic Table Bench Set

Don't let the size of this table fool you. It can comfortably seat four adults or six small children, but it is still lightweight enough to be portable around your space.

$339 $150

Aiho 3-Piece Patio Rocking Chair Set

Ideal for a balcony or smaller porch, this rocking chair set comes with a coffee table to read a book or enjoy your breakfast.

$140 $80

Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa

Featuring a contemporary design, this 3-piece patio sofa set is an intimate and cozy lounge area for your family and friends. 

$530 $310

Serwall Outdoor Slat Rocking Chair

This comfortable rocking chair made of popular HDPE material for long use will complete your porch or outdoor patio, with its contoured seat, wide arms and slats that are easy on the back.

$240 $122

Sophia & William 5 Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set

This patio dining set has swiveling chairs that make conversation flow more easily. 

$730 $400

Mainstays Tuscany Ridge 3-Piece Wicker Oversized Swivel Chair Outdoor Chat Set

This all-season, all-weather set includes two oversized swivel chairs and a square, glass-top side table with a bottom shelf. Designed with classic style and durability, it'll complement any outdoor setting for years.

$467 $277

Segmart 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

The spacious and stylish dining table has an acacia wood tabletop for an eye-catching addition to your backyard, garden and courtyard. Plus, the dining chairs can be stacked when not in use to save space.

$1,000 $300

