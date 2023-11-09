Away launched a second limited-edition holiday collection with festively chrome versions of its best-selling luggage.
The festive season is upon us, and so are this year's merriest holiday collections. Just in time for holiday gifting and all your upcoming winter travels, Away dropped the second of its two limited edition holiday collections.
The aptly-named Holiday Collection introduces Away's new Holiday Chrome colorway, a two-tone design with cranberry and rose gold tones in a festive, metallic high shine finish. Two suitcases are available in the sparkly shade, along with the brand's most-gifted packing cubes to keep your loved ones perfectly organized.
Shop Away's Holiday Chrome Collection
Go chrome for the holidays with Away's iconic Classic Bigger Carry-On and Medium suitcases for longer stays. The festive designs of this year's Away Holiday Collection will ensure you're the most stylish traveler at the gate, making the luggage a must-have for the upcoming holiday season.
The Bigger Carry-On
An Away bestseller, the Bigger Carry-On is designed to maximize packing space while still fitting in the overhead bin of airplanes. Away's award-winning Classic suitcases are built to withstand even the harshest of conditions, no matter where your journeys take you.
The Medium
Perfect for 1-2 weeks away, the Medium is Away's midsize checked suitcase made with the brand's durable, lightweight 100% polycarbonate shell to keep all your belongings protected.
The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4)
Compress and organize everything inside your suitcase, from socks to shirts and even bulkier sweaters. The limited-edition set of two mix-and-match colors makes a great gift for any jet-setters on your list.
For even more vibrant luggage options, Away's first holiday drop is also available to shop now. Inspired by the bold colors of the changing seasons, the Magenta Collection is here to brighten up every trip to come. The Bigger Carry-On, Large, and Trunk sizes in the beautifully bright hue are eye-popping takes on Away's fan favorites.
Away's annual holiday collections tend to be some of its best—and the most likely to sell out quickly, so act fast. Ahead, shop the Away Magenta Collection to upgrade your luggage before you hit the tarmac.
The Large
The Large is Away's checked suitcase is designed for two or more weeks away, or when you don't feel like compromising packing space.
The Bigger Carry-On
The Bigger Carry-On is perfect for longer trips: Its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials.
The Trunk
The Trunk is Away's newest addition and take on a timeless silhouette. This checked suitcase is designed with extra capacity, with a slimmer top lid and deeper main compartment for easy access and packing.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: