The festive season is upon us, and so are this year's merriest holiday collections. Just in time for holiday gifting and all your upcoming winter travels, Away dropped the second of its two limited edition holiday collections.

The aptly-named Holiday Collection introduces Away's new Holiday Chrome colorway, a two-tone design with cranberry and rose gold tones in a festive, metallic high shine finish. Two suitcases are available in the sparkly shade, along with the brand's most-gifted packing cubes to keep your loved ones perfectly organized.

Shop Away's Holiday Chrome Collection

Go chrome for the holidays with Away's iconic Classic Bigger Carry-On and Medium suitcases for longer stays. The festive designs of this year's Away Holiday Collection will ensure you're the most stylish traveler at the gate, making the luggage a must-have for the upcoming holiday season.

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On An Away bestseller, the Bigger Carry-On is designed to maximize packing space while still fitting in the overhead bin of airplanes. Away's award-winning Classic suitcases are built to withstand even the harshest of conditions, no matter where your journeys take you. $315 Shop Now

The Medium Away The Medium Perfect for 1-2 weeks away, the Medium is Away's midsize checked suitcase made with the brand's durable, lightweight 100% polycarbonate shell to keep all your belongings protected. $365 Shop Now

For even more vibrant luggage options, Away's first holiday drop is also available to shop now. Inspired by the bold colors of the changing seasons, the Magenta Collection is here to brighten up every trip to come. The Bigger Carry-On, Large, and Trunk sizes in the beautifully bright hue are eye-popping takes on Away's fan favorites.

Away's annual holiday collections tend to be some of its best—and the most likely to sell out quickly, so act fast. Ahead, shop the Away Magenta Collection to upgrade your luggage before you hit the tarmac.

The Large Away The Large The Large is Away's checked suitcase is designed for two or more weeks away, or when you don't feel like compromising packing space. $395 Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On The Bigger Carry-On is perfect for longer trips: Its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. $315 Shop Now

The Trunk Away The Trunk The Trunk is Away's newest addition and take on a timeless silhouette. This checked suitcase is designed with extra capacity, with a slimmer top lid and deeper main compartment for easy access and packing. $455 Shop Now

