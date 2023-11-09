Take the guesswork out of gift giving with a little help from Google.
Wondering what they really want this year? Let us Google that for you.
As much as we love an original and creative gift, the most loved (and most used) presents also tend to be the most popular. If you're stumped on trying to figure out the perfect gift for everyone on your list, Google's shopping analytics is a great place to start.
The search engine has rounded up the most Googled gifts of 2023 to help with your holiday shopping, and there are so many great options to choose from. No matter their interest (or your budget), Google's roundup of the most popular gifts has something for everyone.
If you're shopping for someone who is embracing their inner homebody this winter, make their space a little cozier with a human dog bed or chic candle warmer. Doc Marten boots and lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bags are wardrobe staples this season. If you're really stuck on picking out a gift, tech items such as a mixed reality headset for the gamers and a mini projector for the ultimate movie night are sure to put a smile on their face.
Below, shop our favorite gift ideas from Google's trendiest product roundup.
Most Popular Home Gifts of 2023
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more.
Cozyberry Querencia Candle Warmer Lamp
Fill the home with the heavenly scent of a candle without the flame, thanks to the Cozyberry candle warmer lamp.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
Bedsure Human Dog Bed
Have you ever been jealous of your dog because they look so cozy in their donut bed? You're not alone, considering this "human dog bed" is one of Google's most searched gifts— we get it.
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
Big enough to fit up to 26 cans, the YETI Tundra 45 combines versatility with durability. The Tundra is virtually indestructible, so wherever you decide to go, its sturdy construction will stand up to the rigors of the journey.
OXO Good Grips 14-Piece Cookie Press Set
Using the OXO Good Grips 14-Piece Cookie Press Set, the baker in your life can churn out delicious holiday cookies in no time.
Away The Carry On
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now, and the brand just released a festive holiday line. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the suitcase itself.
Caraway Cookware Set
Give their kitchen a refresh with a new non-stick ceramic pot set. Along with the high-quality, non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, they'll get an organization device to store them neatly.
Most Popular Fashion Gifts of 2023
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
"This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy."
Marc Jacobs The Tote Bag
It wasn't your imagination — this Marc Jacobs tote was everywhere this year. Google confirms it's the most-searched-for tote of 2023.
L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Anorak
Google says Anorak jacket searches have spiked every November for over a decade. This stylish option from L.L.Bean comes in men's and women's sizes.
Brilliant Earth Petite Lab Diamond Tennis Necklace (2 1/5 ct. tw.)
Move over tennis bracelet! This year it's all about lab-grown diamond tennis necklaces.
UGG Tasman Slipper
With super soft sheepskin lining, these wear-anywhere slippers are perfect for lounging around the house or walking around town during the cozy season. It's no wonder that Google searches for these slippers have increased 900% this year.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold their phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boot
It's no wonder Dr. Martens boots were a top search with their timeless style. We recommend the unisex 1460 boot, which features Dr. Martens' original and most recognizable sole, known for its comfort and stability.
Most Popular Tech Gifts of 2023
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
With the rise of streaming, it's no surprise Smart TVs are at the top of people's electronics search. Score over 25% off this Smart TV featuring 4 HDMI inputs, vivid 4K Ultra HD, Amazon Alexa and more.
Anker NEBULA Capsule
Getting the movie experience at home has never been easier. You'll get 360 degrees of sound with this portable projector that's the size of a soda can.
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)
Smartwatches, like The Apple Watch Series 4, were a popular search this year. The Apple Watch Series 4 allows you to keep track of daily activities such as workouts. Plus, you can take calls and reply to texts right from your wrist, making it easy to stay connected.
MOVA Globe Earth with Clouds 4.5"
Depicting what Earth looks like from outer space, the MOVA globe slowly rotates throughout the day using solar power.
Meta Quest 3 128GB Asgard's Wrath 2 Bundle
Help the gamers in your life try out virtual reality with the latest and greatest Meta Quest 3. The mixed-reality headset, a top Google search this year, can transform homes into fantastical worlds and living rooms into video game arenas. Plus, this bundle comes with Asgard's Wrath 2 (a $60 value).
Jasion EB5 Electric Bike
People are on the hunt for electric bikes, which can make daily commutes easier and more efficient. The Jasion EB5 Electric Bike has a top speed of 20 mph and a range of up to 40 miles on a single charge, allowing you to travel around the city with ease.
Most Popular Beauty Gifts of 2023
Shark HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer
Using the powers of high-velocity heated air and ionized air, the Shark HyperAir IQ Hair Dryer dries hair extra fast without heat damage.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 13 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
Searches for Clinique's Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, a gloss-lipstick hybrid, have continued to rise over the past five years.
Starface Hydro-Stars Big Yellow Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches
Not only were these the adorable pimple patches once used by Hailey Bieber, but they also help treat acne and reduce redness with hydrocolloids.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm has had a 900% search increase this year and Sephora has a set that includes three of their most popular balms.
Cadence Travel Containers - Pill Case Set
Offering aesthetically pleasing solutions for travel, the Cadence Pill Case Set was one of the top organizers this year.
