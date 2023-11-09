Wondering what they really want this year? Let us Google that for you.

As much as we love an original and creative gift, the most loved (and most used) presents also tend to be the most popular. If you're stumped on trying to figure out the perfect gift for everyone on your list, Google's shopping analytics is a great place to start.

The search engine has rounded up the most Googled gifts of 2023 to help with your holiday shopping, and there are so many great options to choose from. No matter their interest (or your budget), Google's roundup of the most popular gifts has something for everyone.

If you're shopping for someone who is embracing their inner homebody this winter, make their space a little cozier with a human dog bed or chic candle warmer. Doc Marten boots and lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bags are wardrobe staples this season. If you're really stuck on picking out a gift, tech items such as a mixed reality headset for the gamers and a mini projector for the ultimate movie night are sure to put a smile on their face.

Below, shop our favorite gift ideas from Google's trendiest product roundup.

Most Popular Home Gifts of 2023

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Amazon Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more. $750 $700 Shop Now

Bedsure Human Dog Bed Amazon Bedsure Human Dog Bed Have you ever been jealous of your dog because they look so cozy in their donut bed? You're not alone, considering this "human dog bed" is one of Google's most searched gifts— we get it. $180 $160 Shop Now

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler Amazon YETI Tundra 45 Cooler Big enough to fit up to 26 cans, the YETI Tundra 45 combines versatility with durability. The Tundra is virtually indestructible, so wherever you decide to go, its sturdy construction will stand up to the rigors of the journey. $325 Shop Now

Away The Carry On Away Away The Carry On Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now, and the brand just released a festive holiday line. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the suitcase itself. $275 Shop Now

Caraway Cookware Set Caraway Caraway Cookware Set Give their kitchen a refresh with a new non-stick ceramic pot set. Along with the high-quality, non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, they'll get an organization device to store them neatly. $545 $356 Shop Now

Most Popular Fashion Gifts of 2023

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack "This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy." $195 Shop Now

UGG Tasman Slipper Amazon UGG Tasman Slipper With super soft sheepskin lining, these wear-anywhere slippers are perfect for lounging around the house or walking around town during the cozy season. It's no wonder that Google searches for these slippers have increased 900% this year. $110 On Amazon Shop Now $110 At UGG Shop Now

Most Popular Tech Gifts of 2023

Anker NEBULA Capsule Amazon Anker NEBULA Capsule Getting the movie experience at home has never been easier. You'll get 360 degrees of sound with this portable projector that's the size of a soda can. $290 $260 For Amazon Prime Members Shop Now

Jasion EB5 Electric Bike Amazon Jasion EB5 Electric Bike People are on the hunt for electric bikes, which can make daily commutes easier and more efficient. The Jasion EB5 Electric Bike has a top speed of 20 mph and a range of up to 40 miles on a single charge, allowing you to travel around the city with ease. $370 $340 Shop Now

Most Popular Beauty Gifts of 2023

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Sephora Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 13 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty. $23 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

