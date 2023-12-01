The holidays are here, and if you want to jump in full force decking out the house to the nines, hosting the hottest holiday party in town, scoring the best presents for Hanukkah or Christmas and bringing a swoon-worthy dish to any dinner party—Sam's Club can help you do it all for less (so you can put that extra money towards those on your gift list).

As a holiday treat, the bulk-goods retailer is currently offering 60% off their prestigious memberships, so you can cash in on exclusive savings and discounts at a fraction of the usual cost.

Annual Club memberships are normally $50, but right now, shoppers only have to pay $20 to enter those (virtual) automatic doors and take advantage of Sam's Club's impressive year-round deals. Even the Plus membership — usually $110 for the year — is now discounted to $60 and comes with additional perks like earlier shopping hours, Sam's cash, free shipping and extra pharmacy savings.

Sign Up for Sam's Club

Sign Up for Sam's Club Plus

Sam's Club is serving up December Doorbusters that are, dare we say, sweeter than the gingerbread house you'll assemble later. At least for your wallet. For three days only, from December 1 to December 3, Sam's Club is slashing prices on the most-wanted gifts of the season, like $300 off an HP laptop, $200 off a Vizio Smart TV and $400 off stunning diamond hoop earrings. These December Doorbusters are not deals you'll want to miss.

Shop Sam's Club December Doorbusters

To help you make the most out of this incredible membership deal and make the holidays merrier, we've rounded up the best December Doorbuster deals below.

Best December Doorbuster Holiday Gift Deals

Conair SteamStylist (3-in-1 Steamer) Sam's Club Conair SteamStylist (3-in-1 Steamer) Those who take pride in their appearance will adore the Conair SteamStylist, which gently steams wrinkles out of clothes and doubles as an iron for areas that need to be pressed. $50 $40 Shop Now

BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Kit Sam's Club BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Kit Expressing yourself with temporary skin art is fun and easy with BodyMark because the ink dries quickly and is water resistant. Create bright, colorful temporary tattoos that can last for days and are easy to remove with soap and water. $25 $20 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: