The retailer is unwrapping massive markdowns so shoppers can score instant savings across the site and in stores this holiday season.
The holidays are here, and if you want to jump in full force decking out the house to the nines, hosting the hottest holiday party in town, scoring the best presents for Hanukkah or Christmas and bringing a swoon-worthy dish to any dinner party—Sam's Club can help you do it all for less (so you can put that extra money towards those on your gift list).
As a holiday treat, the bulk-goods retailer is currently offering 60% off their prestigious memberships, so you can cash in on exclusive savings and discounts at a fraction of the usual cost.
Annual Club memberships are normally $50, but right now, shoppers only have to pay $20 to enter those (virtual) automatic doors and take advantage of Sam's Club's impressive year-round deals. Even the Plus membership — usually $110 for the year — is now discounted to $60 and comes with additional perks like earlier shopping hours, Sam's cash, free shipping and extra pharmacy savings.
Sam's Club is serving up December Doorbusters that are, dare we say, sweeter than the gingerbread house you'll assemble later. At least for your wallet. For three days only, from December 1 to December 3, Sam's Club is slashing prices on the most-wanted gifts of the season, like $300 off an HP laptop, $200 off a Vizio Smart TV and $400 off stunning diamond hoop earrings. These December Doorbusters are not deals you'll want to miss.
Shop Sam's Club December Doorbusters
To help you make the most out of this incredible membership deal and make the holidays merrier, we've rounded up the best December Doorbuster deals below.
Best December Doorbuster Holiday Gift Deals
HP 17.3" Windows Laptop - Full HD IPS Screen - Intel Core i7
Feel confident when purchasing this high-performance laptop that's perfect for work and downtime because it comes with a two-year HP Care Pack Warranty and two-year Accidental Damage Protection.
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 128 GB + Pencil
The iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch surface, Wi-Fi and 128GB of memory is a must-have for the one on the go.
Vizio 70" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Save over $200 on this 70-inch V-series TV with 4K picture quality, built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision HDR and more.
1.95 CT. T.W. Diamond Hoop Earrings in 14K White Gold
Dazzle the loved one in your life with these sparkling diamond hoop earrings.
Conair SteamStylist (3-in-1 Steamer)
Those who take pride in their appearance will adore the Conair SteamStylist, which gently steams wrinkles out of clothes and doubles as an iron for areas that need to be pressed.
BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Kit
Expressing yourself with temporary skin art is fun and easy with BodyMark because the ink dries quickly and is water resistant. Create bright, colorful temporary tattoos that can last for days and are easy to remove with soap and water.
iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop
Connect the Roomba Combo i5 robot vacuum and mop with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant to conveniently control your device remotely from any location.
Topgolf $100 Value Gift Card
Enjoy a day at Topgolf for less with these $100 gift cards marked down to $80. All of Sam Club's gift cards offer savings and would make excellent stocking stuffers.
Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto-iQ
Blend directly in the 24-oz. single-serve cup, attach the spout lid, and enjoy your creations on the go.
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker With Removable Reservoir
Keurig's K-Duo Special Edition single-serve coffee maker allows you to prepare your morning coffee up to 24 hours in advance with Programmable Carafe Auto-Brew.
Godiva Holiday Gift Tower
With the abundance of chocolates in this gift tower, you could gift boxes individually for even more holiday savings.
