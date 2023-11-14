Find the perfect present for the one who's always heading off to a new destination.
Aside from a ticket to somewhere far-off and fabulous, what’s the next best Christmas gift for someone with wanderlust? Give them the perfect holiday gift to make their next trip feel like they're flying first class — even if they're in economy. From tech tools to packing hacks, sleek luggage to a futuristic cosmetics case, these gift ideas make traveling easier, more stylish and infinitely more fun.
Whether your nearest and dearest recipients are Up in the Air–style Million Milers who fly the friendly skies for work, global nomads who travel for fun or parents who bring the whole crew along on their adventures, they’ll love any of the thoughtful travel gifts on this list -— so much so that they might just give you their next companion ticket.
These gifts from Monos, Away, Calpak and more work for various budgets. Below, shop the best gifts for holiday vacations, frequent flyers and jet setters.
Beautifect Box
This is the travel cosmetics case of all travel cosmetics cases. It has lighting that simulates daylight or evening light and plenty of storage for their makeup and brushes.
Cadence The Originals (Set of 6)
Help them save money on travel-size products with these reusable leak-free capsules. They can fill them with skincare, haircare and even jewelry.
Melinda Maria Jewelry Travel Case
Keep their jewelry from tangling with this petite jewelry travel case. It stores earrings, rings, necklaces and more.
Calpak Portable Charger
This luggage tag doubles as a portable charger. It comes in eight colors.
Twelve South AirFly SE: Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter for AirPods
Many flyers use wireless headphones these days, meaning there's no way to plug in to listen when they want to watch the in-flight entertainment on the built-in screen. The AirFly connects via Bluetooth with preferred wireless headphones, including the popular AirPods, and plugs into the screen for seamless listening.
BÉIS The Sport Sling
They can carry everything they need on the go with this sleek sling.
Carbon38 V-Neck Jumpsuit
Enter: The ideal travel 'fit. This flattering v-neck bodysuit is great for layering and comes in three neutral colors.
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away's holiday colorways are here. Check out the cranberry and rose gold two-tone. The Bigger Carry-On is perfect for longer trips: Its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials.
Calpak Clear Luggage Cover
Protect their new hardside luggage from scuffs with these clear luggage covers. They're available in a variety of luggage sizes.
ZIMASILK Adjustable Pure Mulberry Silk 3D Contoured Cup Eye Mask
Block out the world for a better night's sleep with this 100% mulberry silk eye mask, contoured for maximum comfort.
Monos Carry-On Pro Plus
Monos is another beloved luggage brand. As compared to Monos' regular carry-on, the Carry-On Pro Plus has an extra front compartment and is slightly larger.
Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Spinner
Travelpro is a pilot-founded brand that you've likely seen used by flight crews. Travel stress-free with the Travelpro hardside carry-on luggage that effortlessly fits in the overhead bins of major domestic airlines, thanks to rigorous sizer bin testing and enhanced packing capacity. The PrecisionGlide System delivers impeccable control and a seamless rolling experience, so you can get through the airport with ease.
Apple AirTag
Keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security just in case you become separated from your luggage.
Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
Monos Check-In Medium
An ultra-durable polycarbonate shell, TSA (Transportation Security Administration)-approved locks, quiet wheels and vegan leather details make for a seamless traveling experience. This checked baggage has the right amount of packing space for a long trip.
Electronic Organizer
Keep your digital accessories and gadgets organized while on the go. This sleek and compact bag is designed with the modern traveler in mind, providing a dedicated space for all your tech essentials.
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
This ergonomic memory foam footrest hangs from the tray table for a much more comfortable flight.
Away The Large
There's also the new magenta colorway. The Large is Away's checked suitcase that's designed for two or more weeks away, or when you don't feel like compromising packing space.
The North Face Backpack
The North Face Backpack is a premium travel essential that can seamlessly transition from a reliable carry-on for your laptop on an airplane to a trusted companion on your exhilarating hiking adventures. Store your other travel items in this accessory for a long flight or short trip.
