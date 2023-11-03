Gifts

The 22 Best Gifts for Taylor Swift Fans This Holiday Season, No Matter Their Favorite Era

Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Emma McIntyre/Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:51 AM PDT, November 3, 2023

We don't know about you, but we're feeling these 22 gifts for every Swiftie in your life.

From the Eras Tour to her rumored romance with Travis Kelce, 2023 was undoubtedly the year of Taylor Swift. Not only did the global superstar win a Grammy for All Too Well: The Short Film, she also re-released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in the summer and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in the fall. Not to mention the premiere of her Eras film brought out the likes of Beyoncé. All of this only continues to prove that her influence knows no bounds.

Chances are you know a few Swifties you’ll need to shop for this holiday season. At the risk of becoming the anti-hero, finding the best gifts for Taylor Swift fans is an undertaking that should not be underestimated. There's over a decade of merch and lyrics that never go out of style.

Whether they've been a fan since Taylor's original self-titled album back in 2006 or more of a late adopter who started humming along to Reputation, there's a Taylor Swift fan gift out there to enchant everyone beyond their wildest dreams. Below, shop ET's top picks for pop star-approved presents that are sure to please the biggest Taylor Swift fans.

Little Words Project In My Era

Little Words Project In My Era
Little Words Project

Little Words Project In My Era

Following the advice of one of Swift's song lyrics, make the friendship bracelets, the Little Words Project has made an adorable beaded bracelet for your BFF (or yourself).

Swift and Kelce Jersey Shirt

Swift and Kelce Jersey Shirt
Etsy

Swift and Kelce Jersey Shirt

Combine their love of Taylor Swift and their (perhaps newfound) Chiefs fandom into one gift with this t-shirt. 

DakinFu Unisex Meet Me at Midnight Slippers

DakinFu Unisex Meet Me at Midnight Slippers
Amazon

DakinFu Unisex Meet Me at Midnight Slippers

These fuzzy and cozy slippers feature a verse from Lavender Haze.

It's Me. Hi. I'm The Problem Stemless Wine Glass

It's Me. Hi. I'm The Problem Stemless Wine Glass
Amazon

It's Me. Hi. I'm The Problem Stemless Wine Glass

If you're going to get them wine, they'll need a glass to drink it from. Consider this stemless wine glass featuring catchy lyrics from her latest album. 

$19 $17

Shop Now

Pat McGrath Labs ‘New Era’ Eye & Lip Duo

Pat McGrath Labs ‘New Era’ Eye & Lip Duo
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs ‘New Era’ Eye & Lip Duo

Taylor is known for her bold red lip and winged eyeliner, which was the inspiration behind this Pat McGrath Labs kit.

$69 $59

Shop Now

Midnights Vinyl Jade Green Edition

Midnights Vinyl Jade Green Edition
Amazon

Midnights Vinyl Jade Green Edition

Beyond the superior sound quality, Taylor's latest album Midnights has a vinyl that is a beautiful shade of greenish blue. 

DaisyShirtUs Its Me Hi I'm the Problem Sweatshirt

DaisyShirtUs Its Me Hi I'm the Problem Sweatshirt
Etsy

DaisyShirtUs Its Me Hi I'm the Problem Sweatshirt

This Anti-Hero sweatshirt is a cozy and cute way to show off your love of Swift.

$60 $30

Shop Now

WoodsDreamerStore Reputation Adjustable Snake Ring

WoodsDreamerStore Reputation Adjustable Snake Ring
Etsy

WoodsDreamerStore Reputation Adjustable Snake Ring

Similar to a ring Taylor wore during her Reputation album days, this snake jewelry is unexpected and edgy. Your friend will love any of the colors because it will remind them of the singer without being too obvious. 

$36 $32

Shop Now

CustomizedShed Swiftea Albums as Books Mug

CustomizedShed Swiftea Albums as Books Mug
Etsy

CustomizedShed Swiftea Albums as Books Mug

If your Taylor Swift fan is a bookworm who likes having coffee, they'll adore this cute mug.

$18 $9

Shop Now

Feisedy Polarized Heart-Shaped Oversized Vintage Sunglasses

Feisedy Polarized Heart-Shaped Oversized Vintage Sunglasses
Amazon

Feisedy Polarized Heart-Shaped Oversized Vintage Sunglasses

Match Taylor's look in the 22 music video by wearing these oversized red heart-shaped sunglasses. 

Tobgbe Album-Inspired Makeup Bag

Tobgbe Album-Inspired Makeup Bag
Amazon

Tobgbe Album-Inspired Makeup Bag

See Taylor in all her fierceness with this cute bag showcasing her most iconic looks. The canvas bag can be used to hold all kinds of items, making it a useful gift for anyone. 

Getaway Car Wall Poster

Getaway Car Wall Poster
Amazon

Getaway Car Wall Poster

This adorable pink poster with a vintage car gives a nod to Getaway Car, a hit song on Taylor's 2017 acclaimed album Reputation.

HollyTurnerDesignCo Lavender Haze Retro Tee

HollyTurnerDesignCo Lavender Haze Retro Tee
Etsy

HollyTurnerDesignCo Lavender Haze Retro Tee

This shirt will have fans singing I just wanna stay in that Lavender Haze... retro tee.

In Good Taste Curated Red Wine Flight

In Good Taste Curated Red Wine Flight
In Good Taste

In Good Taste Curated Red Wine Flight

Taylor Swift loves her red wine. If your Swiftie pal does as well, gift this curated red wine flight of six wines. 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera
Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

Taylor's 1989 album cover features a polaroid picture and this Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera prints a petite polaroid photo in seconds.

$80 $70

Shop Now

MaverickCreation This is Our Place Mat

MaverickCreation This is Our Place Mat
Etsy

MaverickCreation This is Our Place Mat

The lyrics from Taylor's Lover album work perfectly on a welcome mat: This is our place, we make the rules

$68 $34

Shop Now

Ashanfta Folklore Embroidered Cardigan

Ashanfta Folklore Embroidered Cardigan
Etsy

Ashanfta Folklore Embroidered Cardigan

This cardigan, identical to the one Taylor wears in her Cardigan music video, is available on Etsy. 

$59 $38

Shop Now

Benbiyo Singer 17-Piece Croc Charms

Benbiyo Singer 17-Piece Croc Charms
Amazon

Benbiyo Singer 17-Piece Croc Charms

Not everyone can pull off a Croc, but if the Swiftie in your life wears the comfortable multi-purpose shoe this gift is screaming their name.

$10 $8

Shop Now

BeEverthine Midnight Candles Inspired by Songs

BeEverthine Midnight Candles Inspired by Songs
Etsy

BeEverthine Midnight Candles Inspired by Songs

Just imagine how relaxed any fan will feel with a Lavender Haze candle burning in their room. 

$24 $21

Shop Now

Be More Taylor Swift

Be More Taylor Swift
Amazon

Be More Taylor Swift

A short read at 64 pages, Be More Taylor gives advice on how to gain the same confidence seen in the legendary singer. 

$13 $12

Shop Now

Bleouk Where's the Scarf Keychain

Bleouk Where's the Scarf Keychain
Amazon

Bleouk Where's the Scarf Keychain

Only Taylor super fans will get the reference on this keychain. 

Tobgb Album Tote Bag

Tobgb Album Tote Bag
Amazon

Tobgb Album Tote Bag

Everyone can use another tote bag, and this one with Taylor Swift lyrics will surely be a hit.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

