Get ready for the big return of some of your favorite shows, and some hotly anticipated new series gearing up to make a splash.

On Monday, CBS announced the upcoming schedule for the rollout of their new primetime premiere week -- which is set to kick off following the broadcast of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Justin Hartley's crime drama, Tracker, has been given the coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot -- which always generates a massive lead-in audience -- and premieres immediately after the big game.

Meanwhile, crime drama fans can look forward to the back-to-back returns of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i the following Monday, after CBS' hour-long comedy block of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola.

Tuesday night is FBI night, with three hours of crime-fighting across all three shows in the franchise, starting with the season six premiere of FBI, followed by FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

New seasons of Young Sheldon, Ghosts and So Help Me Todd bow the following Thursday, while Friday features the grand returns of S.W.A.T., Fire Country and and Blue Bloods.

Fans of Survivor can look forward to an all new season kicking off later in the month, with a special two-hour season 46 premiere. While CBS' all-new Elsbeth debuts Feb. 29 -- the perfect Leap Day celebration.

Check out the full schedule of primetime premieres below.

Sunday, Feb. 11

10 p.m. -- Tracker (Premiere)

Monday, Feb. 12

8 p.m. -- The Neighborhood (Season 6 premiere)

8:30 p.m. -- Bob Hearts Abishola (Seaon 5 premiere)

9 p.m. -- NCIS (Season 21 premiere)

10 p.m. -- NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3 premiere)

Tuesday, Feb. 13

8 p.m. -- FBI (Season 6 premiere)

9 p.m. -- FBI: International (Season 3 premiere)

10 p.m. -- FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5 premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 15

8 p.m. -- Young Sheldon (Season 7 premiere)

8:30 p.m. -- Ghosts (Season 3 premiere)

9 p.m. -- So Help Me Todd (Season 2 premiere)

10 p.m. Tracker (Premiere encore)

Friday, Feb. 16

8 p.m. -- S.W.A.T. (Season 7 premiere)

9 p.m. -- Fire Country (Season 2 premiere)

10 p.m. -- Blue Bloods (Season 14 premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 18

8 p.m. -- The Equalizer (Season 4 premiere)

10 p.m. -- CSI: Vegas (Season 3 premiere)

Wednesday, Feb, 28

8 p.m. -- Survivor (Season 46 premiere)

Thursday, Feb. 29

10 p.m. -- Elsbeth (Premiere)

Wednesday, March 13

9:30 p.m. -- The Amazing Race (Season 36 premiere)

