It's the end of an on-screen monarchy. On Monday, Netflix announced details surrounding the final season of The Crown. The Peter Morgan-created royal drama following the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II will premiere part one of season 6 on Thursday, Nov. 16. The season will be split into two parts, with the second portion being released on Dec. 14.

In a new teaser for the series, past stars Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who both portrayed the queen, make brief cameos as the British monarch is seen through the years.

"The crown is a symbol of permanence. It's something you are, not what you do," Foy's Elizabeth says.

"Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty," Colman's Elizabeth adds.

The clip then cuts to Imelda Staunton, the final actress portraying Elizabeth, heading out on the balcony at Buckingham Palace as she thinks, "But what about the life I put aside? The one I put aside?"

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Season 6 marks the final chapter in the royal drama, which began in 2016. The final season will follow events in the royal family from 1997 to 2005.

Part 1 of season 6 consists of four episodes and Netflix shares that it will focus on the "relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences."

Netflix

In 1997, Princess Diana died in a tragic car accident in Paris, France, while being chased by paparazzi. She was 36.

Elizabeth Debicki is reprising her role as Diana to document the final moments of the late Princess of Wales' life. Khalid Abdalla is back at Dodi Fayed, Diana's boyfriend who dies in the crash as well, and Salim Daw will return to play his father, Mohamed Al Fayed.

Part 2 of season 6 consists of six episodes, and the synopsis includes, "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new royal fairytale in William and Kate."

Netflix

Dominic West is back as Prince Charles, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Newcomers Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards will make their debuts as Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively. Then in part 2, they will be replaced by Ed McVey and Luther Ford. Meg Bellamy is also coming on to play William's future wife, Kate Middleton.

RELATED CONTENT: