With each new season of The Crown, the drama, intrigue, and scandals start hitting closer to home as the show progresses into more modern times and much more recent memory.

The sixth season premiere of The Crown is on the horizon, and Netflix is teasing fans about just part of what they should expect from the tense final episodes.

"After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year," Netflix wrote on X(Twitter) Monday morning. "We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season."

The photo that accompanied the post shows a close-up shot of the service program for the royal wedding of "His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cornwall."

Then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles wed at a smaller service in April 2005. Both had been previously married, and thus Queen Elizabeth II was not in attendance at the event. As the queen, she also served as the head of the Church of England, which takes a official stance discouraging divorce.

In present day, of course, Charles is now King Charles III while Camilla has received the title of Queen Camilla, following the September 2022 death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Dominic West and Olivia Williams are set to reprise their roles as Prince Charles and Camilla in the Netflix royal drama, which they first played in season five. This final season is reportedly set to prominently include a storyline about the death of Charles' first wife, Princess Diana, and the aftermath of the tragedy, as well as the early romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Netflix released the first official photos from The Crown's final season back in April, which featured newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who will make their onscreen debuts as William and Kate in the forthcoming season.

The Netflix series will chronicle the couple's relationship, beginning with their first meeting at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2001. According to the streamer, Prince William starts at St Andrews determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can. At the same time, Kate Middleton enrolls in the university. When they meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins.

William was previously played by Senan West in season 5, while Rufus Kampa joins the series as a slightly older version before McVey takes over as the prince during his young adult years.

Season six of The Crown is set to premiere at an unannounced date later this year.

RELATED CONTENT: