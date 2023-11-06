BravoCon attendees were treated to an exclusive glimpse of the upcoming season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, and Peacock has officially marked Thursday, Dec. 14 as the much-anticipated premiere date.

The series brings together iconic cast members from the original run of The Real Housewives of New York City, featuring fan favorites Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman.

While the keys to the RHONY franchise have been handed to a new cast of women, the original group embarks on an unforgettable journey to St. Barths, reminiscent of their iconic trip to St. John from the season 3 episodes known as "Scary Island."

Peacock

The trailer promises a whirlwind of adventures, including pirate line dancing, disco nights, water sports, and, of course, those classic sand-in-bikini moments. As the women reunite, their unique personalities, cocktails, and catchphrases take center stage, along with inevitable conflicts. Notably, a memorable line from the trailer comes from Medley, who barks at Taekman during a tropical brunch, saying, "Eagles don't fly with pigeons."

The trailer was initially screened at BravoCon in Las Vegas to wild fanfare. Although Singer was absent from the event due to her recent controversy involving an alleged racial slur, her absence wasn't addressed during the panel, and she plays a limited role in the trailer.

The audience attempted to broach the topic of Bethenny Frankel's "reality reckoning," but moderator Michael Rapaport shut down the discussion, emphasizing that it wasn't a takedown. Bensimon, however, shared that Frankel had invited her to appear on her podcast, to which she replied, "I'll revisit it in 2025."

During the panel, the question of who the "MVP of fun" on the trip was posed. Medley and de Lesseps considered themselves strong contenders, while Taekman voted for Morgan.

Fans can mark their calendars for the series premiere on Dec. 14, with the first three episodes available for streaming immediately on Peacock. Subsequent episodes will be released every Thursday thereafter.

