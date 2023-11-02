Ramona Singer Is No Longer at Real Estate Job Amid Bravo Controversy

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer is no longer a real estate agent at Douglas Elliman, ET has learned.

The prominent real estate agency's decision to part ways with Singer was confirmed by Stephen Larkin, Executive Vice President & Chief Communications Officer for Douglas Elliman, who stated, "She is no longer with Douglas Elliman."

Singer's departure comes in the wake of a recent controversy that erupted following a Vanity Fair exposé about the Bravo network, which airs the Real Housewives series. The article alleged that Singer had used a racial slur during the production of season 13, specifically directed toward a Black crew member.

The report suggested that this incident led to a complaint filed against the show's production and its parent companies, Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo, and NBCUniversal.

Despite the allegation, Singer vehemently denied using the racial slur. An internal investigation conducted at the time yielded "inconclusive" results.

Furthermore, Singer was removed from BravoCon taking place this weekend in Las Vegas after she attempted to downplay her use of the racial slur in a text message to a Page Six reporter, which further exacerbated the situation.

Singer announced her association with Douglas Elliman in November 2021 through an Instagram post, stating, "It's official!! I am so excited to get started." The real estate agency had also created an advertisement for her, praising her "deep sales and marketing experience, fearless entrepreneurial instincts, and a singular sense of style."

Real estate is a common career for past and former Housewives. Former RHONY star Kelly Bensimon has been a successful broker at Douglas Elliman since her recruitment in 2019. Current RHONY star Erin Lichy was already an Elliman agent when she was cast in season 14.

PageSix was the first to report the news on Singer's departure from Douglas Elliman.

