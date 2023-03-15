Justin Hartley is on the hunt.

The 46-year-old actor headlines the upcoming CBS drama, Tracker (formerly The Never Game), which will premiere during the 2023-24 broadcast season. A 10-second promo was released Wednesday teeing up Hartley's first post-This Is Us series regular TV role.

Based on the best-selling Jeffery Deaver novel, Tracker centers on lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw (Hartley), who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

The brief, but intriguing teaser, shows Colter as he looks around a bedroom for clues and comes across a photograph of a young boy with what looks to be his father.

"I will save you," the text reads on the dialogue-free promo. Watch the teaser for Tracker below.

Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise and Fiona Rene also star in the series.

Hartley serves as an executive producer alongside This Is Us director-producer Ken Olin, as well as Ben H. Winters and Hilary Weisman Graham. Olin directed the pilot episode from a script by Winters.

Tracker has been in the works at CBS since 2021. In September of that year, just as the final season of This Is Us began production, it was announced that Hartley had signed on to star and produce the project.

“I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” said Hartley in a statement at the time. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious a**, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Hartley and Wife Sofia Pernas to Guest Star on 'Quantum Leap'

Rebel Wilson and Justin Hartley on Their Steamy 'Senior Year' Scene

'This Is Us': Justin Hartley Breaks Down Kevin's Big Episode

Justin Hartley and Wife Sofia Pernas Twin in Matching Suits at Critics Choice Awards (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery