Rebel Wilson and Justin Hartley may play former flames in their new Netflix comedy, Senior Year, but the comedienne says the sparks between the pair were almost too hot to handle. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the co-stars at the premiere of their new film, where they dished on working together and the steamy scene that didn't make the cut.

"Justin plays my high school ex-boyfriend in Senior Year and he does it so well," Wilson gushed.

While fans are used to seeing Hartley in his more serious role as Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, in Senior Year, he shows off his comedic range, playing the stereotypical high school jock and Wilson's high school ex.

"When you're working with talented people like this, you kinda just try to keep up. You are as good as the person next to you, and she's brilliant. So, if I look good in the movie, it's because of her," Hartley said.

They definitely looked good together, so good that Wilson joked a kiss between the pair had to be cut from the movie.

"I just want to spill something, there was a kiss in the movie between us -- had to get cut. Too steamy. That's what people said," Wilson joked. "Too steamy," Hartley agreed. "It looked real. People started to want them together."

"And I have another love interest in the movie, Sam Richardson, so we had to cut out our kiss. But, it was fun times filming, Wilson added.

All jokes aside, the Pitch Perfect actress said Hartley has a knack for comedy and even encouraged her co-star to do more of it.

"I will say, Justin is hilarious," Wilson revealed. "You've got to do more comedy films."

"I would love to, Hartley responded. "I'm all about it."

The film transports audiences back to the '90s and early aughts after Wilson, who stars as a high-school cheerleader, who wakes up from a 20-year coma and wants to return to high school to reclaim her status and become the prom queen.

In addition to recreating the music video for Britney Spears' 1999 song, "(You Drive Me) Crazy" for the film, the comedy packs on the nostalgia, even including a cameo from the '90s queen herself, Alicia Silverstone.

"I was so excited. I had the Clueless poster up on my bedroom wall," Wilson shared. "I mean I loved her -- I love her. She's amazing. She's here tonight. Clueless was a classic and maybe Senior Year will become the new classic. It's a high bar. It's a high bar."

While the film includes all the good, bad and messy moments from high school, Wilson told ET earlier this month that the message she wants audiences to take away from the comedy is to "be your real self."

"The message in the film that my character learns is, firstly, that high school doesn't define you, and also to be your real self, don't try to be somebody else to fit in," she said. "My character has a quote in the film, 'Why fit in when you're born to stand out?' I really, really like that."

"In Australia, sadly a lot of us are taught to just be normal and don't stand out in any way. I was someone who was different and wanted to go out into the world and crash it. I was different and unique and I had to learn to embrace that about myself," Wilson added. "I hope that the young people watching, they can get a really nice message."

Senior Year will begin streaming on Netflix May 13.

