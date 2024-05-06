Paris Hilton adores her 5-month-old daughter, London, but the little one does not match mom's new spray tan.

The 43-year-old heiress and DJ cracked some jokes about her newly bronzed look on TikTok and Instagram after getting a spray tan for a pre-summer glow.

"Usually I like to be really tan, but I wasn't thinking about you!" Paris said, holding her infant daughter. "You're so pale. You've never been in the sun."

Looking in the mirror with her little girl, Paris joked, "I can't spray tan you. Can you? Just kidding."

On Paris' Instagram post, pal Demi Lovato commented, "HAHAHAHA." Lovato's comment spurred Paris to reply with a series of laughing crying emojis, writing, "Love you sis."

Paris captioned the post, "Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a @tan_luxe spray tan! ✨😂 #ThatsHot."

Back in April, Paris shared the first photos of her daughter on social media with her husband, Carter Reum. Little London, now 5 months, joins big brother Phoenix, 1. Both kids were born via surrogate 10 months apart.

Last month ET spoke with proud grandparents Richard and Kathy Hilton about Paris' growing family.

Kathy and Richard shared that Paris' kids both have big personalities.

"Oh yes, even little London, oh my goodness," Kathy gushed.

"Very animated," Richard agreed.

"I mean, the baby is a little more, she's only like four and a half months, but oh god, yeah," Kathy said.

Richard added that his grandson Phoenix "is a real tiger."

