Paris Hilton Shares First Pic of Daughter London

Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum!

Paris Hilton shared the first photo of her and husband Carter Reum's daughter on Friday. The sweet carousel post launches with Hilton lovingly holding London as her little one stares directly into the camera. In true Paris fashion, London's fashion game is strong from head to toe.

The second photo shows the family of four posing for more pics, with the couple's 1-year-old son, Phoenix, flashing a smile. In her caption, Paris shared that having her daughter was a lifelong dream, particularly when it comes to her name.

"I've dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember🥹 I'm so grateful she is here😍," Paris captioned her post, in part. "I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."

Paris went on to say that her "incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song" with her friend and collaborator, Sia, dubbed "Fame Won't Love You." The fashion icon said the song is a reminder "that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world."

The post comes nearly three weeks after Carter shared why the couple, until now, had been keeping London on the down low while Phoenix was plastered all over their social media. A fan first posed that question after Paris posted a sweet TikTok video of Phoenix. In the comments section, a fan shared, "I can't wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister."

Paris replied to the fan's comment, "🥹🥰love you, soon 💗."

Another fan also asked the same question, prompting Carter to respond, saying, "Not quite ready to share her w the world but she's adorable and looks just like her mama."

The couple welcomed Phoenix via surrogate. Then, less than one year later, Paris revealed that they had secretly welcomed London, also via surrogate. The siblings were born about 10 months apart.

ET recently spoke with Paris' parents, Kathy and Richard Hilton, who are ecstatic about being grandparents to eight grandkids. When it comes to Paris' kids, the famous grandparents gushed over their personalities.

"Oh yes, even little London, oh my goodness," Kathy told ET.

"Very animated," Richard agreed.

"I mean, the baby is a little more, she's only like four and a half months, but oh god, yeah," Kathy said.

Richard added that his grandson Phoenix "is a real tiger."

