Paris Hilton celebrated her 43rd birthday in style on Saturday, March 16, surrounded by a constellation of stars. However, it wasn't the celebrities who stole the spotlight but rather her 13-month-old son, Phoenix, who proved that club vibes run in the family.

In a heartwarming TikTok video shared by Hilton, she showcased a tender moment where she and her little one hit the dance floor. "Clubititis is hereditary," she joked as Phoenix grooved to the beats spun by DJ Beat Breaker.

The video captured the essence of Hilton's cherished motherhood journey, contrasting it humorously with her glamorous past. Sporting a sparkling Celia Kritharioti dress, Hilton radiated joy as she danced alongside her son.

Phoenix, decked out in a stylish Burberry outfit from Childsplay Clothing, showcased his moves with infectious energy. Hilton affectionately dubbed him her "mini Sliver" in another TikTok video, a nod to her iconic catchphrase, #Sliving, which has become synonymous with her lifestyle.

Addressing any potential concerns, Hilton preemptively clarified that the video was taken early in the evening at 7 p.m. She also received praise from fans for providing her son with a magical childhood, to which she responded with gratitude, expressing that motherhood has been her most enjoyable era yet.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023. Later that year, in November 2023, the couple joyfully welcomed their daughter, London, into the world. Throughout her journey into motherhood, Hilton has been transparent, offering glimpses into her life through her Peacock series, Paris in Love.

As Hilton continues to embrace motherhood and pursue her passions, her birthday celebration was a testament to her vibrant spirit. Surrounded by friends such as Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion, Gigi Gorgeous, Selma Blair, Demi Lovato, Whitney Cummings, Alix Earle, and Sia, Hilton's party was a night of music, dancing and cherished moments.

Taking to Instagram to express her gratitude, Hilton shared, "Had the most epic night #Sliving with my favorite people. Love you all so much! Thank you for making my night so special!"

