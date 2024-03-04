Paris Hilton has been enjoying some quality time with her adorable 13-month-old son, Phoenix, as she shared heartwarming moments with her followers on Sunday.

In an endearing TikTok video, Hilton captured the serene sight of her son peacefully asleep on her lap, accompanied by the sweet melody of "I Get to Love You" by Mysha Didi. The proud mother expressed her joy in the caption, writing, "Feels like Heaven when my lil angel falls asleep in my arms🥰👶🏼💤."

Earlier in the day, Hilton treated her followers to glimpses of Phoenix's excitement as he played in his new ball pit. She delightedly shared moments of their playtime together, demonstrating her affectionate bond with her son.

Hilton nicknamed Phoenix "Baby P" and captured their playful interactions, showcasing their laughter-filled exchanges as they tossed colorful star-shaped balls in the air.

The heiress showered Phoenix with love in every frame, punctuating their moments together with declarations of affection. As they played in the ball pit beneath a neon sign reading Sliving Mom, Hilton expressed how motherhood has taken on a profound significance in her life.

In one heart-melting moment, Phoenix's excitement soared as he hugged his mom tightly, encapsulating the bond between the two.

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed Phoenix via surrogate on Jan. 16, 2023, and expanded their family with the arrival of their daughter, London Marilyn, in November 2023, also via surrogate.

