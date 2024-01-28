Paris Hilton's son, Phoenix, is living his best life as he celebrates his first birthday.

The reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share some snapshots from Phoenix's magical celebration, which was designed around a "Sliving Under the Sea" theme.

With decorations featuring a lot of light and dark blues and a whole bunch of cute sea creatures, it was clear just how excited and delighted Hilton's little boy was to be "sliving" quite so hard at only 1.

And, for those wondering what exactly "sliving" means, it's a phrase Hilton coined and popularized and is a portmanteau of the words "slaying" and "living" -- and there's no denying that Phoenix -- who technically turned 1 on Jan. 16 -- is definitely sliving.

The proud mom rocked a beautiful powder blue princess dress for the occasion and shared an adorable photo of herself and the birthday boy, who rocked shades, just like his mom, and a tan hat.

Phoenix's birthday was something of a star-studded affair, as many of Hilton's famous friends (and family members) came out to celebrate, bringing their own adorable children along.

Hilton shared photos of herself with just a few of her famous friends, but the guest list included some big names, such as Kelly Osbourne and her son, Sidney, as well as Rumer Willis and her daughter, Louetta. Lance Bass also brought his twins, Alexander and Violet.

Kat Von D and Chanel West Coast were also in attendance, among many others who came out to share in the day of fun and love.

And while the theme of the party may have been ocean-based, Hilton knew the kids would love to play with some animals who didn't have to be fully submerged in salt water, so she hired the Itty Bitty Petting Zoo to bring some ducks, bunnies and baby goats for the kids to play with.

One perk of being super wealthy, however, appears to be that you aren't constrained by the laws of reality and can, in fact, pay to have mythological creatures make surprise appearances at your son's birthday party, which is how Hilton got a unicorn to come to Phoenix's big day (and definitely not just a horse with a fake horn).

Hilton, 42, shares Phoenix with her husband, Carter Reum, also 42.

The couple welcomed their first child via surrogate. Then, less than one year later, Hilton revealed that they had secretly welcomed a second child, daughter London, also via surrogate. The siblings were born about 10 months apart.

ET spoke with Hilton back in March 2023 and the new mom said parenthood has been filled with some truly majestic, memorable moments.

"My favorite moments are when he's just laying on my chest and he's looking into my eyes and my heart just melts and I just feel that this is just the most magical time in my life," she gushed.

Check out the video below for more on Hilton's adorable family.

