Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have some surprises up their sleeve for The Simple Life fans!

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hilton hinted at an upcoming surprise to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic reality series.

Hilton shared the exciting news, saying, "Nicole and I have been talking, and we have some surprises in store. I can't believe it's going to be the 20-year anniversary. It's so crazy."

The Simple Life gained immense popularity during its five-season run on Fox and E! from 2003 to 2007. The show followed the escapades of Hilton and Richie as they stepped out of their luxurious lifestyles to take on various working-class jobs, including farm work and fast-food service.

Richie previously expressed her deep connection with Hilton on Watch What Happens Live in 2014, stating, "Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one. An idea of a true friend is somebody that's going to be there for you through and through."

Despite not having spoken in a while, Richie emphasized their strong friendship, stating, "I haven't spoken to [Paris] in a while, but we are very good friends, and I love her and love her family, and have a lot of respect for her."

Adding to the excitement, Hilton confirmed her plans for a girls' night with another famous friend, none other than Britney Spears. Praising Spears during an interview on Today earlier this week, Hilton expressed her pride in the pop icon, stating, "I'm just so proud of her."

