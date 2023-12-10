Just weeks after Paris Hilton revealed that she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed a baby girl named London, the newborn's full moniker -- including her two middle names -- has been revealed.

According to The Blast who obtained the child's birth certificate, Hilton and Reum's daughter is named London Marilyn Hilton Reum, with both "Marilyn" and "Hilton" assigned as middle names.

The birth certificate also states that London was born on Nov. 11 at 11:43 a.m. at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

While "Hilton" may have been an obvious choice for a middle name, it would appear that "Marilyn" may have a more discreet significance to the 42-year-old heiress.

In 2020, Paris sat down with Cosmopolitan and spoke about her experience going to "world renowned psychics" who told her that she was related to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

"When I was a baby, a psychic told my grandmother that I was going to be one of the most famous and photographed women in the world one day," Hilton said of her relationship with mediums. "Other psychics have said I’m related to Marilyn Monroe and things like that."

It doesn't end there. Paris said at the time that her mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, had recently taken a DNA test that showed she was related biologically to Hollywood royalty and real-life royalty.

"My mom just did one of those 23andMe DNA kits and I am related to Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth. That’s what it said," Paris said.

The Marilyn Monroe connections don't end there, though. For the launch of one of her perfumes back in 2010, Paris opted to dress up as Marilyn, donning a blonde wig, white dress and fur overcoat to evoke the look of the iconic starlet.

Getty Images

It was only Thanksgiving Day that Paris revealed she and Reum -- who announced the birth of son Phoenix earlier this year -- had welcomed another addition to their family.

"Thankful for my baby girl🥹🩷👶🏼" Hilton wrote in a sweet post, accompanied by a photo of a pink outfit with "London" written on it in gemstones.

Earlier this year, Paris appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and opened up about what it has been like to become a mother and to watch her baby boy grow every day.

"Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had," Paris said. "It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms. Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love. There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

Both children were born via surrogacy following the socialite sharing in 2022 that she was undergoing IVF treatments.

"IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!" Paris explained in November 2022.

"As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!"

RELATED CONTENT: