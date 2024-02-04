Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, hit the 2024 GRAMMY Awards for a very special date night! The reality star stunned in a mermaid-inspired turquoise gown from Reem Acra alongside Reum, who sported a dapper tuxedo, as they made their entrance for music's biggest night, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The mom of two -- who shares a 1-year-old son, Phoenix, and a 2-month-old daughter, London, with her husband -- gushed about her children to ET's Kevin Frazier, saying, "I was just with them, they are at home just playing together. It's so sweet, so I feel so blessed and so lucky."

ET spoke with Hilton back in March 2023 and the new mom said parenthood has been filled with some truly majestic, memorable moments.

"My favorite moments are when he's just laying on my chest and he's looking into my eyes and my heart just melts and I just feel that this is just the most magical time in my life," she gushed.

She reiterated the sentiment on Sunday night, telling ET, "My life just feels so complete [with] my husband [and] my two beautiful babies. Just feels like all my dreams come true and I just feel so fulfilled and happy at life."

Reum assured ET that their family feels the same way, heaping praise on his wife's skills as a mother. "She's just amazing. Watching Paris be a mom -- we love to just stay home [and] play with the babies. watching her mother is pretty awesome."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

The couple welcomed their first child via surrogate. Then, less than one year later, Hilton revealed that they had secretly welcomed a second child, daughter London, also via surrogate. The siblings were born about 10 months apart.

The family celebrated Phoenix's first birthday last month and threw the tot a magical celebration, which was designed around a "Sliving Under the Sea" theme.

Hilton shared images from the party with her followers on Instagram, showing off the decorations featuring a lot of light and dark blues and a whole bunch of cute sea creatures. It was clear just how excited and delighted Hilton's little boy was to be "sliving" quite so hard at only 1.

And, for those wondering what exactly "sliving" means, it's a phrase Hilton coined and popularized and is a portmanteau of the words "slaying" and "living" -- and there's no denying that Phoenix -- who turned 1 on Jan. 16 -- is definitely sliving.

But Hilton is excited about more than her bliss-inducing home life. The DJ is gearing up to release her new album, produced by Sia. "I'm just so excited for my second album! Sia is executive producing it [and] the tracks are epic," she shares with ET. "The album is me and a lot of amazing, badass females on it and a lot of surprises."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Hilton explained that her sophomore effort following 2006's Paris is inspired by her journey and "everything that I went through in my life."

"I'm just so excited and honored to have Sia executive producing and writing all the music with me," she adds.

Until the final product is ready to be released, Hilton is more than happy to celebrate every win and musical moment during Sunday's show -- especially for her "favorite" artist, Miley Cyrus.

Coming into this year's star-studded ceremony, SZA was the most-nominated artist with 9 noms, followed by Phoebe Bridgers (7), Serban Ghenea (7), Victoria Monét (7), Jack Antonoff (6), Jon Batiste (6), boygenius (6), Brandy Clark (6), Miley Cyrus (6), Billie Eilish (6), Olivia Rodrigo (6) and Taylor Swift (6).

This year also will features three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Additionally, the GRAMMYs moved two categories -- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical -- to the General Field, allowing all GRAMMY voters to cast their vote for the categories.

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards is on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT: