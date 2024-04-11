Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton are two proud grandparents! The reality star and the hotel mogul spoke with ET's Denny Directo at the 25th Edition An Unforgettable Evening, honoring Demi Moore and Wallis Annenberg on Wednesday night about their ever-expanding family.

Kathy, 65, and Richard, 68, have four kids and a whopping eight grandkids.

"All eight of them. I don't know how they did it in six years," Richard quipped to ET. "I think they need to buy them a TV."

"We've got to get them a TV or something," Grandma Kathy agreed.

Noting that her grandkids are doing "beautiful," Kathy shared that daughter Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum's two children — son Phoenix, 1, and daughter London, 4 months — both have plenty of personality already.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum - Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for UTA

"Oh yes, even little London, oh my goodness," Kathy gushed.

"Very animated," Richard agreed.

"I mean, the baby is a little more, she's only like four and a half months, but oh god, yeah," Kathy said.

Richard adds that his grandson Phoenix "is a real tiger."

In addition to Paris, Kathy and Richard are also parents to daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and sons Barron Hilton and Conrad Hilton.

Nicky is mom to daughters Lily-Grace and Teddy and son Chasen. Barron shares three kids with his wife, Tessa — daughter Milou as well as sons Caspian and Apollo.

While their kids are busy wrangling children of their own, Kathy and Richard spent Wednesday evening helping to raise funds for cancer research.

"We are so, so close. We are very close to finding a cure," Kathy shared. "We just went and did all our blood tests, there's so much available today… It's not a death sentence anymore. Go in there get your scan, get your tests and all that."

The gala, the 25th Edition An Unforgettable Evening, honoring Demi Moore and Wallis Annenberg, will return to the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Women's Cancer Research, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Kathy's sister, Kyle Richards, also attended the event, talking to ET about the support of her daughters amid the ongoing separation between herself and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

"They just have been the most unbelievable source of support for me," Richards said of her four daughters. "It's funny because I am the mom, but they are giving me advice and they're just so smart and so together."

