Kyle Richards is over the family drama.

During an Amazon Live session on Tuesday, the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about the ongoing drama surrounding her family and recent comments made by her 43-year-old niece, Paris Hilton, regarding her 53-year-old estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, and his Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills.

Richards disclosed that she hadn't discussed Hilton's social media remarks about Umansky with her directly. "She spoke to her cousins, and they cleared all that up," Richards said, indicating her desire to avoid further controversies. "I really was just like, 'No. Please no more.' I can't handle any more things."

The drama ensued after Netflix released a preview of the second season of Umansky's reality show, in which he discussed a fallout with his brother-in-law, Rick Hilton, Paris' father. Umansky's comments about his business dealings with Hilton and Hyland sparked backlash, prompting Paris to publicly criticize him on social media.

Responding to the preview, Paris expressed her frustration, stating, "My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family — especially in the press." She also accused Umansky of leveraging the Hilton name to promote his "lame" show.

Reflecting on the recent wave of drama, Richards admitted to hoping for a respite after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aeason 13 reunion aired earlier this month. "I am just kind of tired of hearing about everything over and over again," she remarked during the Amazon Live session. "For me, it was like, 'Ahh the reunion is done. Thank God. I can exhale and relax a little.' But no, not too soon, Kyle. There’s more stuff coming."

In an exclusive interview with ET’s Brice Sander, Umansky addressed the backlash, acknowledging Paris' reaction. "Look, it's sad that she got so upset about that, but at the end of the day, it's two businessmen making two business decisions," he said.

"I felt like I deserved something. I asked for something, he didn’t want to do it, and then I chose to go off on my own. I wanted to take care of my family, I wanted to be successful, I wanted to go forward, I wanted to do the most I could, and at the end of the day, I made that decision just to go forward with this thing. There is certainly no bad blood on my side."

Richards, a central figure on the reality show, expressed uncertainty about her future in reality TV. When asked about her plans regarding The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she responded, "I can't answer that today."

Acknowledging the challenges of being in the public eye, Richards emphasized the toll it takes on her and her family. "My family is all in the public eye, and it's a weird thing," she shared. "It's a lot. What can I say?"

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her reality TV future, Richards mentioned staying in touch with some of her co-stars since filming wrapped, including Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley. However, she noted that she has yet to meet up with any of them, highlighting her need for time to decompress away from the spotlight.

Meanwhile, season 2 of Umansky's reality show, Buying Beverly Hills, will premiere March 22 on Netflix.

