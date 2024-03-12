Kyle Richards is an open book.

In a candid revelation during a sneak peek at the third installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion, Kyle bared her soul to host Andy Cohen about the toll that years of cheating rumors involving her husband, Mauricio Umansky, took on her confidence and trust in their marriage.

The scene unfolds with Kyle confessing to Andy that persistent rumors about Mauricio's alleged infidelity began to "chip away" at her over time. Confirming with Andy that tabloids discussed these rumors during season 4, Kyle reflects on the constant battle against doubt and insecurity.

"He would say to me, 'You know, we can't care. We know the truth and you know,'" she shares, with a hint of vulnerability. "Of course, there's always that little voice in my head like, ‘What if this is true?’"

Her sister, Kathy Hilton, jumps in empathetically, emphasizing the insidious nature of such rumors. "Even if they're not true," Kathy interjects, "the damage is done no matter what." Fellow castmate Erika Girardi echoes this sentiment, describing it as a "campaign of whispers" that breeds ugliness.

Amid tears, Kyle admits to Andy that the rumors eroded her trust and made her insecure. Kathy rallies to her sister's defense, acknowledging the relentless scrutiny faced by high-profile figures. "People I know, when you're high profile, they're gonna say, ‘You're this, you're that.’ They're gonna make stories up," Kathy affirms.

Griffin Nagel / Bravo

The conversation delves into Kyle's alleged contemplation of separation, with Kathy suggesting that Kyle had been considering it for "three or four years." This insight sheds light on the emotional turmoil Kyle has endured behind the glitz and glamour of reality TV.

Another topic under scrutiny during the reunion is the controversial music video featuring Kyle and singer Morgan Wade. Despite the online gossip surrounding their relationship, Kyle explains that the video was a tongue-in-cheek response to the rumors. "Well, if they're gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about," Kyle quips.

However, doubts arise regarding the authenticity of Kyle's explanation, particularly regarding her first on-screen kiss. Kyle explained, "I didn’t really know the creative behind it until I got there."

Erika Jayne's skeptical glance hints at underlying tensions within the group.

Kyle continued, "I said to the director, 'Um, I’ve never actually like, kissed anybody on camera. Let alone a woman. Or off-camera. So, I was very nervous and, you know, anxious. But, I mean, if I’m being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes."

The reunion preview also addresses Mauricio's absence from a memorial event, contrasting it with Morgan's support for Kyle. This further underscores the complexities of their relationship and the challenges they face.

Amid ongoing speculation about their separation, Kyle and Mauricio have denied rumors of divorce but acknowledged a "rough year" in a joint Instagram statement.

As they navigate this turbulent period, they remain committed to their family, which includes daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, as well as Kyle's eldest daughter, Farrah Brittany.

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: